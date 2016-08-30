Bluebell Announces ShaxX-GT, a SMPTE Hybrid-Alternative Connector Kit for Power Insertion to Grass Valley Cameras

BERKSHIRE, U.K. -- 30 August 2016 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today announced ShaxX-GT, a new version of its ShaxX SMPTE hybrid-alternative connector kit for power insertion to broadcast cameras. This model is designed to work with broadcast cameras from Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, which rely on a manufacturer-specific startup protocol to ensure a secure connection between the camera and the camera control unit (CCU).

"Our ShaxX power-insertion solution has seen wide adoption since we introduced it in 2015, with broadcasters of all kinds using it to supply power in situations where SMPTE hybrid cables just aren't practical or reliable," said Paul McCann, managing director, Bluebell Opticom. "Now, based on high demand from our customers, we've created a version specifically for those who use Grass Valley cameras."

ShaxX is a rugged system designed to provide full bidirectional signalling and power for broadcast cameras fitted with standard SMPTE 304M hybrid connectors. ShaxX allows outside broadcast (OB) and remote production crews to forgo SMPTE hybrid cables and take advantage of preinstalled fibre networks on location in order to cut rigging time and position cameras freely wherever they are needed, regardless of distance or the location of mains power sources.

Like all Bluebell ShaxX solutions, ShaxX-GT's base unit works with the ShaxX-GT hybrid-alternative camera-back interface to provide power to the camera without having to transport it from a remote CCU. Users can multiplex complete camera chains onto a single duplex single-mode fibre and power them locally. Furthermore, using Bluebell's popular BC Series footprint, ShaxX-GT offers a complete wavelength-management capability while providing all camera and CCU communications. In this way, users can easily deploy up to 16 cameras and connect them over a single cable.

Bluebell will demonstrate ShaxX-GT at IBC2016 on stand 10.F24. All products come with a five-year warranty. Further information about Bluebell and the company's products is available at www.bluebell.tv.

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

