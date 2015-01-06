Blonder Tongue Appoints New MSO Sales Manager to Increase Product Penetration in Targeted Markets

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Jan. 6, 2015 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced that it has appointed Wayne Thomas as multisystem operator (MSO) sales manager. In his new role, Thomas is responsible for developing and implementing strategies to increase revenue and product penetration in targeted MSO markets. Thomas is based out of Atlanta and reports to Jeff Smith, vice president of sales at Blonder Tongue.

"Wayne brings more than 34 years of engineering and sales experience to Blonder Tongue," said Smith. "In addition to having strong relationships with major MSOs in North America, he has valuable technical expertise applicable to our product applications, which will be key toward driving Blonder Tongue's sales growth and expanding into new markets."

Prior to joining Blonder Tongue, Thomas was the senior sales manager at Commscope, where he directed sales growth for the company's edgeQAM product line. Previously, he worked at Scientific-Atlanta and Cisco for more than 18 years, starting as an applications engineer in the subscriber division before moving onto sales. Over the years, he has held a variety of sales, sales management, and business development roles, contributing to significant sales growth of the entire broadband product portfolio on a major MSO account. Thomas holds an associate degree in electronics engineering from Electronics Technology Institute in Cleveland.

"I am impressed with the engineering quality and reliability of Blonder Tongue systems and am proud to promote the products to MSOs," said Thomas. "I look forward to bringing a renewed awareness of Blonder Tongue's products and services and an increased focus on the cable telecommunications market space."

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) together with R.L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard- and high-definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high-speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

Photo Caption: Wayne Thomas, MSO sales manager at Blonder Tongue