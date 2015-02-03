Blonder Tongue 2015 NAB SHOW EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Booth SU6524

At the 2015 NAB Show, Blonder Tongue, a leading manufacturer of digital video solutions, will demonstrate its latest range of MPEG-2 encoders, transcoders, TV signal analyzers, and MPEG transport stream analyzers -- all designed to optimize video distribution.

New Products and Technology Demonstrations

Video Processing Solutions

NEW at 2015 NAB Show: HDDM (High-Definition Decoder Module)

At the 2015 NAB Show, Blonder Tongue will introduce the HDDM, a low-cost professional video decoder capable of decoding MPEG-2 and H.264 video content into HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, component, and composite outputs from a digital off-air 8VSB signal, clear-QAM signal, or IP MPEG-2/H.264 transport stream source.

By offering video professionals a solution that decodes both digital and analog video distributed over managed networks, the HDDM increases operational efficiencies.

Offering support for a wide range of inputs (e.g., 8VSB, QAM, IP) and outputs (e.g., HD-SDI, HDMI, component, composite), the HDDM is the ideal solution for broadcast and professional video applications that require high-quality decoding of video signals from a wide variety of sources, particularly live video in multiple formats. The HDDM features a Web-based GUI that is accessible via a dedicated RJ-45 control port, simplifying setup and remote management. Through its compact design, which supports two decoders in a single rack unit, the HDDM reduces operational and capital expenses.

NEW at 2015 NAB Show: STEP Scalable Transcoder-Encoder Platform

A key highlight at the 2015 NAB Show will be Blonder Tongue's new Scalable Transcoder-Encoder Platform (STEP), capable of performing high-quality HD/SD MPEG-2 or H.264 encoding, HD/SD MPEG-2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG-2 transcoding, HD to SD downscaling, as well as creating adaptive bit rate live profiles supporting popular HTTP streaming protocols such as HLS, HDS, and IIS for any-screen video delivery.

Available as a 1RU, 2RU, or 3RU integrated system, STEP helps operators meet the latest video requirements and migrate to next-generation video network architecture by carrying out a variety of scalable video processing tasks. The flexible platform supports multiple video quality encoding bit rates, multiple audio formats, and text scrolling. STEP is compatible with any industry media server or digital rights management software, and can be easily integrated into CDN providers, offering users a tailored solution based on customer needs.

NEW at the 2015 NAB Show: FlexCoder Mini edgeQAM

At the 2015 NAB Show, Blonder Tongue will also introduce the FlexCoder, a versatile new solution that combines edgeQAM, off-air transcoding, and IP grooming technology into one integrated package. Using the FlexCoder, broadcasters can convert IP video streams into QAM or ASI in addition to translating 8VSB (digital off air), clear-QAM, or ASI-to-IP signals. By providing a wide range of functionality in a compact solution, the FlexCoder brings remarkable cost savings to broadcast operations.

HDE-4S-PRO MPEG-2 HD Encoder With Low Latency

At the 2015 NAB Show, Blonder Tongue will demonstrate the HDE-4S-PRO, a high-performance MPEG-2 HD encoder designed to deliver superior motion optimization for programming such as fast-paced live sporting events at an attractive price per channel. Using the encoder, operators can broadcast high-quality video content with extremely low latency. The encoder is capable of accepting up to four HD-SDI programs, plus one spare, and simultaneously outputting in QAM, IP (1000Base-T Ethernet), and ASI formats. By allowing operators to assign up to four programs to each QAM output channel, and to individually turn on/off each of the four adjacent QAM output channels, the PRO dramatically improves transport efficiency. In addition, the encoder supports Dolby Digital audio encoding and closed captioning (EIA-608). It is also equipped with an Emergency Alert System (EAS) interface.

Test and Measurement Analyzers

MTSA-PRO and BTPRO-7000S Analyzers

At the 2015 NAB Show, Blonder Tongue will showcase a comprehensive range of the company's test and measurement analyzers, designed to help operators in the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets deliver high-quality video and audio content. Blonder Tongue's new analyzers provide operators with reliable, flexible, and affordable tools for detecting transport stream issues. Featuring a unique compact and lightweight design, the powerful analyzers can be used anywhere to ensure a superior quality of service.

On display will be Blonder Tongue's BTPRO-7000S, a tablet-based test signal analyzer that helps operators analyze and log HD/SD QPSK/8PSK satellite, 8VSB, QAM, and analog television or radio signals in real time. The BTPRO-7000S offers a broad frequency range of 4 to 2250 MHz, making it suitable for multiple applications, including TV, CATV, radio, and satellite.

Blonder Tongue will also demonstrate the MTSA-PRO MPEG transport stream analysis device, which enables system engineers to monitor and control all aspects of RF and IP video streams within a network. Using the MTSA-PRO, operators can measure QAM, IP, and ASI signals, as well as play out saved transport stream files, in order to troubleshoot problems from outside sources.

Company Overview:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) together with R.L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard- and high-definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high-speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

