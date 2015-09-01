B:LINK Network From Timecode Systems Enables Elegant Long-Range Sync and Control

WORCESTER, UK -- Sept. 1, 2015 -- Timecode Systems Ltd., a pioneer in wireless technologies for sharing timecode and metadata, today announced the launch of B:LINK, a new RF network that augments the company's tools for wireless timecode-sharing. B:LINK is an elegant solution for reliable, long-range syncing, control, and status-monitoring of those tools across a set or a venue. At the same time, crews can use Wi-Fi or Ethernet as a short wireless hop into third-party applications such as MovieSlate 8 and the Timecode Buddy :app.

"Originally, we used the long-range RF only for one-way timecode and genlock, but we knew that with development, we could make better use of the bandwidth and actually multiplex two-way communication in between the sync data," said Paul Scurrell, Timecode Systems' CEO. "Meanwhile, our customers and integration partners were asking for the ability to control cameras and sound equipment as well as synchronise it, and partners such as MovieSlate demanded more metadata from the connected equipment for logging and report data. B:LINK satisfies all of those expectations. Now customers and partners can not only share timecode wirelessly but also control all devices on the network and gather more metadata wirelessly, as well -- which means fewer cables and greater convenience."

The proprietary B:LINK RF network keeps the same incredibly accurate wireless sync over the robust sub-GHz ISM bands but adds enhanced two-way multiplexed status/control and metadata. This setup allows for complete monitoring and control of all connected B:LINK-enabled Timecode Systems' devices and is built to allow long-range remote control and status-monitoring of any connected third-party accessories.

Timecode Systems will demonstrate the B:LINK network at IBC2015 using its :wave and :mini trx+ units operating on the long-range B:LINK protocol from the B:LINK master device. Attendees will be able to view status and control settings remotely on the :wave and :mini trx+ units using Timecode Systems' free Timecode Buddy :app. This demonstration will give visitors a true understanding of the powerful features enabled by this revolutionary new proprietary protocol.

App support for the B:LINK network is available now in the iTunes Store(R).

More information about Timecode Systems and its award-winning product range is available at www.timecodebuddy.com.

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems Ltd. designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that meet the needs of today's shooting practices and recording formats. Whether using one camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems' products offer television and film productions an easy and reliable way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode and metadata wirelessly over RF and Wi-Fi. Since its launch in 2012, Timecode Systems' products have become commonplace on reality shows, documentaries, and film sets across the UK, EMEA, and the U.S.

More information about Timecode Systems Ltd. can be found at www.timecodebuddy.com.

