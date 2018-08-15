Post House DigitalFilm Tree Moves Facility to DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio

Fremont, CA - August 14, 2018 - Blackmagic Design announced today that post production facility DigitalFilm Tree (DFT) has moved its full pipeline, including editorial, color, visual effects (VFX) and delivery, into the newest release of DaVinci Resolve Studio, version 15, which was released this month.

Always pushing the boundaries of technology and cinematic art since 1999, DFT is no stranger to being a first adopter of the newest technology, a reputation which has kept it at the forefront of the industry as a top finishing house for high-end broadcast, OTT and feature film projects. Notably, DFT was one of the first companies to use Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Studio, in 2009 on "NCIS: Los Angeles,” shortly after Blackmagic Design purchased DaVinci Systems.

The move to DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio was carefully planned and was the culmination of a series of tests on the public beta since its release at NAB in April 2018. “We always focus on providing customers and artists with the best tools available,” said Ramy Katrib, Founder and CEO of DigitalFilm Tree. “We knew the final release of 15 would come soon, so we used the public beta to methodically test and integrate DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio into all our post departments.”

One of the biggest advancements in the new software was the addition of Fusion VFX, and DFT’s incorporation of the tools into its VFX department was both welcome and complex. “We wanted to utilize the unique workflow that DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio offers, allowing all our artists from editorial, conform, color, and VFX to work in the same project at the same time,” said Katrib. “Rather quickly, our VFX and color departments started using Fusion because it’s right there in DaVinci Resolve Studio, with little to no round tripping to other apps! Even in the early stages, we are experiencing the power of Fusion and the efficiency of real time collaboration.”

With DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio, post production collaboration is fully realized, and it was these tools that motivated the entire company to make the transition quickly. “I was already comfortable with the speed and power of the Color page in DaVinci Resolve Studio,” said Patrick Woodard, Senior Colorist at DigitalFilm Tree. “However, now with DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio, I can work interactively with other artists while I grade, making our team far more efficient and creative than ever before.”

Unlike other tool sets, DaVinci Resolve 15 combines the power of a full NLE, award winning color, Fusion VFX, Fairlight audio and delivery tools together in one application. Artists at every level can work on the same timeline at the same time, increasing both efficiency and speed of delivery. “With today’s quick turnaround demands and fast technical and creative revisions, it makes sense to have editorial and conform, color and VFX all making forward progress, at the same time,” said Katrib. “Whether at DigitalFilm Tree or remotely, DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio allows our clients to iterate across the entire post process in one timeline. Now when they sign off, our delivery times are far shorter because we output the final master right from DaVinci Resolve Studio. Throughout the mastering process, we present our clients with a persistent camera RAW finishing environment. Post production is exciting again, with amazing collaboration across technical and creative departments, on every project!”

More than four years ago, DFT leveraged DaVinci Resolve Studio and its IT logistics capabilities to offer remote post services. At first, they offered remote DaVinci Resolve Studio color systems for clients across the world, allowing them to see and sign off on their projects as if they were sitting in a brick and mortar color bay in Los Angeles.

“As we are evolving to IP-based post processes and services, DaVinci Resolve Studio brings the entire post process to our clients, wherever they are, far or near,” said Katrib. “Current clients utilizing our remote post services, which we call GeoPost, include TBS’ ‘Wrecked’ for which we provide remote dailies from Fiji, ABC’s ‘American Housewife’ for which we provide remote color and VFX review, and the CW’s ‘The 100' for which we provide remote titling, conform, color and VFX review.”

With DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio’s expanded collaboration and remote features, Katrib is excited to grow DFT’s services on a global basis. “DaVinci Resolve Studio continues to be a game changer, and it’s everywhere. Now, with a complete shared workflow in one package, the post production paradigm will change dramatically for everyone and for the better.”

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com

About DigitalFilm Tree

DigitalFilm Tree is an award-winning post production and software development company. Over 18 years ago, DigitalFilm Tree (DFT) was first to usher in file-based workflows in media and entertainment industry on projects like “Cold Mountain” and “Scrubs.” Today DFT is the leading provider of remote, cloud-based post services and software solutions for productions the world over. DFT champions a multidisciplinary culture of world-class creative and technical talent, providing clients like ABC, CBS, Fox, Netflix, HBO, Turner, and Warner Bros. an unparalleled user experience.