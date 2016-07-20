Blackmagic Design Products Used on More Than 20 of this Summer’s Most Anticipated Films

Fremont, CA - July 20, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced that more than 20 of this summer’s hottest films used its digital film cameras, VFX and motion graphics software Fusion Studio and DaVinci Resolve Studio on set, editing, color correction and finishing tools to shoot, composite and grade the films.

From capturing car crashes and action scenes in “The Infiltrator” and “Jason Bourne,” to VFX work, such as compositing “The Founder” and shooting VFX plates for “Independence Day: Resurgence,” and finessing color in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “X-Men: Apocalypse,” Blackmagic Design products were used to help deliver these films and more. The summer films that used Blackmagic Design products include:

“Ben-Hur" Second Unit DP Sergei Kozlov used several Blackmagic Micro Cinema Cameras to capture the opening action sequence of the film;

“Don’t Breathe” DP Pedro Luque used a Pocket Cinema Camera for the film’s action scenes;

“The Infiltrator” DP Joshua Reis used three Production Camera 4Ks as crash cameras; and

“Jason Bourne” Second Unit DP Igor Meglic used several Micro Cinema Cameras and Pocket Cinema Cameras to shoot action scenes for the film.

Visual Effects:

“The Founder” was composited by Jeremy Nelson at Moving Target using Fusion Studio;

“Independence Day: Resurgence” had VFX plates shot by Additional VFX Supervisor Douglas Hans Smith and the team at Uncharted Territory using URSA Mini 4.6K; and

“The Shallows” Cody Cuellar at Digital Sandbox used DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade their shots for VFX Supervisor Scott Anderson.

Color Grading using DaVinci Resolve Studio:

“Alice Through the Looking Glass” was graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Central Intelligence” was graded by Kostas Theodosiou of FotoKem;

“The Conjuring 2” was graded by Mark Griffith of FotoKem;

“Don't Breathe” was graded by Siggy Ferstl of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Don't Think Twice” was graded by Sam Daley of Technicolor PostWorks;

“Equity” was graded by Roman Hankewycz of Harbor Picture Company;

“The Fits” was graded by Sam Daley of Technicolor PostWorks;

“Florence Foster Jenkins” was graded by Adam Glasman of Goldcrest Post;

“The Founder” was graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Independence Day: Resurgence” was graded by Walter Volpatto of FotoKem;

“Jason Bourne” was graded by Rob Pizzey of Goldcrest Post;

“Me Before You” was graded by Rob Pizzey of Goldcrest Post;

“Now You See Me 2” was graded by Stephen Nakamura of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” was graded by Siggy Ferstl of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Swiss Army Man” was graded by Sofie Borup of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” was graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Warcraft” was graded by Siggy Ferstl of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Wiener-Dog” was graded by Sam Daley of Technicolor PostWorks;

“X-Men: Apocalypse” was graded by Stephen Nakamura of Deluxe’s Company 3; and

“Yoga Hosers” was graded by Mark Todd Osborne at Runway.

Press Photography

Product photos of Blackmagic URSA Mini 4.6K, Micro Cinema Camera, Pocket Cinema Camera, Production Camera 4K, Fusion Studio, DaVinci Resolve Studio and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.