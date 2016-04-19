Blackmagic Design Announces UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3

NAB 2016, Las Vegas, USA - April 18, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3, the world’s most advanced Thunderbolt video capture and playback solution.

Featuring the latest 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 technology, UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 has a wide range of digital and analog connections and is designed to work with virtually all formats ranging from SD and HD all the way up to Ultra HD and digital cinema. Thunderbolt 3 performance allows customers to work with the highest quality 12-bit RGB and highest frame rate video, including stereoscopic 3D and DCI 4K, making it perfect for high end feature film, television and commercial work. UltraStudio 4K Extreme features a hardware codec that can encode in real time into the new H.265 format.

UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 will be available in May for US$2,995 and will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2016 booth at #SL217.

UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 uses the new Thunderbolt 3 connection for transferring data to the host computer at up to 40Gb/s. That means customers using the latest desktop workstations and laptop computers can now work with extremely high end video from anywhere using a single, thin Thunderbolt 3 cable.

Featuring advanced 12G-SDI technology, UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 can capture and playback video from the

latest high frame rate Ultra HD and 4K devices up to 2160p60 over a single, standard BNC cable. UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 supports virtually every SD, HD, Ultra HD and 4K format and frame rate, in both YUV and RGB color, making it the ultimate capture and playback device for editing and color correction.

UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 also includes a built in multi format hardware codec that allows capturing video directly to H.265 files, which is the new compression standard for distributing Ultra HD content online. The demand for content encoded in the H.265 format will become higher as customers demand high quality Ultra HD content for the latest televisions they are purchasing today. This means UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 is the perfect solution for real time encoding of Ultra HD for online distribution of content.

Designed to be used on a desktop, or installed into equipment racks, UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 features an attractive, machined aluminum front panel with an integrated color display and buttons for quickly selecting input sources for video, audio, timecode and deck control. The rear panel includes virtually every type of video and audio connection that exists, including 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0, analog component and composite video, balanced XLR and AES/EBU digital audio, as well as expansion cages for optical fiber SDI connections, RS-422 deck control inputs, dual power supplies and more.

Customers will be able to capture and playback Ultra HD in YUV at 60 frames per second as well as Ultra HD and 4K RGB video at 60 frames per second via the advanced 12G-SDI video connections. The Thunderbolt loop thru allows connection of up to 6 devices, so customers can connect fast disk arrays for massive amounts of video storage with a single Thunderbolt connection to their computer.

UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 handles virtually every television format, making it the ideal solution for all post production and broadcast users working on high end design, editing, paint, color correction and visual effects projects. UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 is also perfect for 3D workflows because it features both interleaved/side by side and dual stream capture and playback. Interleaved 3D allows the left and right eye to be interleaved as fields into a single video connection and file, so customers can use edit and finishing software such as DaVinci Resolve.

“The addition of Thunderbolt 3 with its amazing 40Gb/s speed makes it possible for customers to edit and color correct with higher end, higher quality video formats than ever before,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This is the most powerful and versatile capture and playback device we’ve ever made because it connects to virtually all analog or SDI equipment, is incredibly fast, has a built-in hardware codec, and lets customers work at higher resolutions and frame rates with popular editing and color correction software like DaVinci Resolve 12.5!”

UltraStudio 4K Extreme Thunderbolt 3 Key Features

•

Supports 4K 60p capture and playback using 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 connections.

•

Built in high performance hardware codec for H.265 encoding.

•

Supports 12-bit 4:4:4 RGB 4K for high end color correction and VFX.

•

3D capture and playback via SDI and HDMI.

•

Analog Component and dedicated NTSC/PAL in and out.

•

4 channel balanced analog audio in and out. Additional RCA HiFi audio in.

•

2 channel AES/EBU unbalanced audio in and out.

•

Professional Mic input with phantom power selector and full input gain control.

•

Timecode in and out on XLR connectors.

•

Genlock/tri-sync input & output.

•

2 x Sony compatible RS-422 deck control.

•

Includes hardware down conversion of Ultra HD to HD on playback.

•

Includes hardware SD and HD keying.

•

Connects with both Thunderbolt 3 and PCIe.

•

Includes free DaVinci Resolve software.

•

Includes free developer SDK.

•

Elegant 2 rack unit design, with removable ears so it can be used in a rack or sit on a desk.

Availability and Price

UltraStudio 4K Extreme Thunderbolt 3 will be available in May for US$2,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the UltraStudio 4K Extreme Thunderbolt 3, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.