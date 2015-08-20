Blackmagic Design Announces Return of Popular 3G Mini Converters at a New Low Price

Fremont, California - August 20, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced the return of its popular line of 3G Mini Converters at the new lower price of US$195.

The 3G Mini Converters can convert between all SD and HD formats and frame rates, and feature 3G-SDI technology that makes them compatible with all existing SD and HD equipment. These proven and reliable Mini Converters are perfect for SD and HD facilities and include powerful features such as redundant SDI inputs, AES and Balanced Analog Audio, upgradability via USB and some models include down conversion for working with HD on SD equipment.

Since these 3G-SDI models of Mini Converters were replaced by Blackmagic Design’s 6G-SDI range of Ultra HD Mini Converters for the same price, customers have been able to get the latest Ultra HD technology at no extra cost. Since that time, Blackmagic Design has been working with its supply chain to reduce component costs and this has resulted in the older models being reintroduced at a price $100 less than they previously sold at and for the audio models $300 less than the previous price. This means all these 3G-SDI Mini Converters now have a whole new life at a much more affordable US$195 price point.

New 3G Mini Converter Model Summary

Mini Converter SDI to HDMI converts from SDI to HDMI in all SD and HD formats up to 1080p60! Audio is embedded into the HDMI output and output separately as balanced analog or AES/EBU audio. Mini Converter SDI to HDMI is perfect for using HDMI televisions and video projectors as SDI monitors for all SD and HD formats.

Mini Converter HDMI to SDI converts HDMI to SDI in all SD and HD formats up to 1080p60. Audio can be embedded from HDMI, balanced analog or AES/EBU inputs. Mini Converter HDMI to SDI is ideal for adding an SD or HD-SDI output to computers and cameras that have HDMI connections.

Mini Converter SDI to Analog is perfect for converting from SD and HD-SDI to analog component, s-video or NTSC/PAL composite. Mini Converter SDI to analog supports all SD and HD input formats up to 1080p60 and includes a down converter for when you need to convert from HD to standard definition analog formats such as s-video and composite. Audio can be de-embedded to balanced analog or AES/EBU. Mini Converter SDI to Analog is ideal for converting to older analog equipment.

Mini Converter SDI to Audio de-embeds audio from any SDI source in SD and HD formats up to 1080p60. Audio is output on 14" connectors for balanced analog and AES/EBU audio output to equipment such as mixers, analog decks, audio monitors and more.

Mini Converter Audio to SDI embeds audio into any SDI source in SD and HD formats up to 1080p60. Audio is input as balanced analog or AES/EBU using 14" connectors from equipment such as mixers and analog decks.

Mini Converter SDI Distribution distributes a single SD or HD-SDI connection up to 8 different SDI outputs at the same time. You get a true 3G-SDI design with fully re-clocked outputs and automatic switching between all SD and HD formats up to 1080p60. You also get support for all ASI, ancillary and embedded audio formats.

“Although many customers are transitioning to Ultra HD, there are still a huge number of broadcasters, studios and audio visual professionals that need high quality converters for their existing SD and HD equipment,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “For customers that don’t need the extra cost of Ultra HD, our new 3G Mini Converters deliver broadcast quality conversions at an incredible new low price that’s more affordable than ever before!”

Availability and Price

All models of 3G Mini Converters are available now from $195 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.