Blackmagic Design Announces new DeckLink Mini 4K models

IBC 2016, Amsterdam, Netherlands - September 9, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced new DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K and DeckLink Mini Recorder 4K PCIe capture cards that include all the powerful features of the HD models but include new Ultra HD and HDR (high dynamic range) features.

These new cards are available in two models, DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K and DeckLink Mini Recorder 4K and both models support all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p30. DeckLink Mini 4K models are available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for only $195 each.

DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K and DeckLink Mini Recorder 4K will be demonstrated at IBC on the Blackmagic Design booth in Hall 7, Stand 7 H.20.

The new DeckLink Mini 4K models are low profile 4 lane generation 2 PCI Express cards that include 6G-SDI and HDMI 2.0a connections. This means the high quality connections support broadcast quality 10-bit YUV and 12-bit RGB video, along with the latest Rec. 2020 color and support for high dynamic range (HDR) formats and HDR metadata. Both DeckLink Mini 4K models are fully compatible with the Blackmagic Desktop Video SDK, making them perfect for OEMs or developers that are building custom playback or recording solutions.

DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K delivers better than broadcast quality SDI and HDMI monitoring and playback in all formats up to 2160p30, making it incredibly popular with editing and color correction customers who work with systems such as DaVinci Resolve. The outputs automatically switch between all video formats, making it perfect for use with televisions, professional monitors and the latest HDMI projectors. In addition, support for HDR playback makes DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K the world's most affordable HDR playback solution available.

DeckLink Mini Recorder 4K lets customers capture broadcast quality video directly from SDI and HDMI sources like decks and cameras to their computer. The low profile design of DeckLink Mini Recorder 4K makes it incredibly versatile and ideal for integrating into mobile live capture environments and outside broadcast trucks. Both models work with uncompressed and compressed video in open standard file formats such as QuickTime and DPX so they are compatible with virtually all professional editing, color correction and visual effects software. That means customers can use the DeckLink Mini 4K models with software such as DaVinci Resolve, Fusion, Media Composer, Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro and more.

To ensure customers don't have to purchase costly extra accessories, both DeckLink Mini 4K models include both a full height and a half height PCI shield so the user can simply install into either a standard computer PCIe slot or into systems with low profile slots such as rack mount server style computers.

“Customers have been asking for an Ultra HD version of our incredibly popular DeckLink Mini Monitor and Recorder cards,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “We are very excited that we’ve been able to add Ultra HD as well as high dynamic range support in our popular PCIe cards. Now customers can work with the latest equipment more affordably than ever before, which means that it’s possible for every editing and color correction workstation to monitor or record Ultra HD and even HDR!”

DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K and DeckLink Mini Recorder 4K models are available now for $195 each from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

