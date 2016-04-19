Blackmagic Design Announces New DeckLink Duo 2 PCIe Capture and Playback Card

NAB 2016, Las Vegas, USA - April 18, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink Duo 2, a new high performance capture and playback solution with 4 independent channels that can be assigned to either record or playback in any combination, all on a single plug in PCI Express card. Designed for developers and OEMs, DeckLink Duo 2 is the ideal solution for media play-out servers, multi screen digital signage servers, real time processors and more. DeckLink Duo 2 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$495.

DeckLink Duo 2 is available now and will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2016 booth at #SL217.

This new model of DeckLink Duo 2 features 4 independent 3G-SDI connections so it can now work in high HD frame rates and it supports SDI formats in SD and HD up to 1080p60. Each SDI connection is completely independent, meaning that each of the 4 connections can input or output entirely different video standards and content streams, all at the same time. DeckLink Duo 2 can also capture and playback at the same time, and also includes a reference connection for black burst/tri-sync. Developers can use the SDK to configure the four

SDI connections to be any combination of inputs and outputs.

Featuring high performance 4 lane Generation 2 PCI Express, DeckLink Duo 2 takes up only one single PCI slot in the computer, which makes it the perfect solution for system integrators and developers that need completely customizable, flexible I/O configurations on a single card. DeckLink Duo 2 appears as 4 independent SDI cards to the host computer, even though it only uses a single PCI Express slot and is ideal for use in servers that need to handle multiple video streams for both simultaneous capture and playback.

“Developers building playback servers have been asking us for ways to reduce equipment size,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “The new DeckLink Duo 2 is exciting because it’s like getting 4 independent SDI capture and playback cards in one! Best of all, the new SDK lets OEMs and developers control each SDI connection independently for incredible flexibility. This means customers can have any combination of inputs or outputs and for example they could have 4 inputs or 4 outputs or 1 input with 3 outputs or simply 2 inputs and 2 outputs. It’s really their choice and they can use the one card even when the systems they are building could vary from customer to customer.”

Availability and Price

The new DeckLink Duo 2 is available now for US$495 from all Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the new DeckLink Duo 2, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.