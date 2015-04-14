Blackmagic Design Announces New DeckLink 4K Pro

New DeckLink 4K Pro PCIe capture card features 12G-SDI for capture and playback in SD, HD, Ultra HD and DCI 4K formats up to 60 frames per second!

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink 4K Pro, a new dual link 12G-SDI capture and playback card that includes an extremely high performance 8 lane PCI Express Generation 2 connection for dual stream capture and playback of high frame rate Ultra HD and 4K video up to 2160p60.

DeckLink 4K Pro will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2015 booth at #SL219.

Blackmagic Design DeckLink 4K Pro is the newest member of the DeckLink family of PCIe video capture and playback cards. DeckLink 4K Pro features and incredibly fast design that lets customers capture and playback Ultra HD and 4K 4096 x 2160 video at up to 60 frames per second. That means customers can work with dual stream 3D as well as get simultaneous fill and key capture and playback, even when working with 4K content at 60 frames per second.

The new DeckLink 4K Pro is designed for high end digital cinema work and features two full frame DCI 4K inputs and outputs. The card has four multi rate 12G-SDI connections, 2 in, 2 out, and a reference input. That means they automatically change speed to work with older equipment, making the DeckLink 4K Pro compatible with virtually every SD, HD, Ultra HD and 4K video format. DeckLink 4K Pro can be used to capture video in full 10-bit YUV color or 8-bit, 10-bit and 12-bit RGB color.

DeckLink 4K Pro is perfect for customers working in applications such as DaVinci Resolve on feature film, commercial, visual FX, and television productions that require high resolution, deep color, stereoscopic 3D and high frame rate support.

“The new DeckLink 4K Pro has everything editors, colorists and VFX artists need for high end feature film work with DaVinci Resolve and Fusion,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “It’s exciting to see the incredible looking high resolution, epic and cinematic content that can be created with it!”

DeckLink 4K Pro Key Features

12G-SDI in and out, supports SD, HD, 2K and Ultra HD 60p capture and playback.

Fill and Key in Ultra HD 60p.

Built in stereoscopic output at full bandwidth 12 bit 4:4:4 RGB!

Includes Ultra HD to HD hardware downconverter.

Includes free DaVinci Resolve Lite software.

Includes free developer SDK for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Availability and Price

DeckLink 4K Pro is available in May for US$595 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

