Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic MultiDock 10G

NAB 2019, Las Vegas, USA - Monday, April 8, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic MultiDock 10G, a new rack mount USB-C disk dock with elegant all metal design that lets customers access and move SSD media disks between cameras, HyperDecks and computers by rapid docking! Blackmagic MultiDock 10G will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$595.

Blackmagic MultiDock 10G is an advanced SSD dock that lets customers access 4 separate SSDs via a single high speed 10 Gb/s USB-C connection. Unlike cheap consumer adapters, Blackmagic MultiDock 10G has been specifically designed for the film and television industry and features a rack mount design with an independent SATA driver chip on each disk, ensuring much faster data transfer speeds. It can even be used for SSD compatibility on HyperDeck Extreme.

Unlike cheap SSD docking cables, the Blackmagic MultiDock 10G is a compact 1 RU all metal design customers can mount in any professional rack. Each disk slot features an illuminated disk indicator so customers can see when disks are being accessed. The rear panel features 2 USB-C connections and a slide switch to allow selecting between using 4 disk slots on a single USB-C connection, or 2 slots on each USB-C connection for shared use.

Blackmagic MultiDock supports up to 4 independent 2.5 inch SSDs so it’s possible to edit directly from the disks customers recorded onto. Simply plug in their SSDs and they will mount on their Mac OS X and Windows computers like regular hard disks. Because Blackmagic MultiDock features 4 independent disk slots, customers can mount all their media from a shoot all at the same time. Blackmagic MultiDock 10G is perfect for accessing media recorded with the URSA Mini Pro SSD Recorder. It's also the perfect solution to add SSD compatibility to HyperDeck Extreme 8K as it will let customers interchange disks between HyperDeck Studio models.

Blackmagic MultiDock uses advanced USB-C technology so customers get blazingly fast transfer speeds to their computer at up to 10 Gb/s with a single cable connection. That’s more than enough bandwidth to handle the highest resolution video formats including 8K in H.265 from HyperDeck Extreme 8K. MultiDock features a completely independent disk interface chip per disk slot so customers never get slowdowns because of SATA bandwidth issues. Even though customers get all 4 disks connected to a single USB-C connection, customers can also split Blackmagic MultiDock 10G and get 2 disks on one USB-C connection and 2 disks on the second USB-C connection. That's perfect for dual computer use or increased speed.

Unlike consumer disk arrays, Blackmagic MultiDock is a compact and robust 1 rack unit all metal design that can be quickly installed into equipment racks. The built in power supply ensures no power is used from laptop batteries and it has enough power to run 4 high performance disks all at the same time for use in RAID configurations. Blackmagic MultiDock 10G even supports the RAID software built in to most operating systems, so customers can customize their disk array for their needs.

The secret to using Blackmagic MultiDock 10G with HyperDeck Extreme is the high speed USB-C port on the rear panel called External Disk. When customers plug MultiDock into the HyperDeck External Disk port, it can see the SSDs and use them for recording. When using 2 HyperDeck Extreme units mounted side by side it’s possible to switch to 2 channel mode and use 2 disks with each HyperDeck. This also means it's possible to use 2 computers with a single MultiDock, one using each channel, or multiple rack mount servers can access the same MultiDock. When an SSD is inserted in MultiDock, it can be seen on the HyperDeck Extreme on-screen menus and customers can select it for record and playback.

"The new Blackmagic MultiDock 10G is exciting because it’s been specifically designed for the television industry and is much better quality than cheap consumer products," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "Now customers get a high quality rack mount design and they can move large media disks around fast!"

Blackmagic MultiDock 10G Features

· All metal rack mount design for professionals.

· Allows fast media disk docking.

· Supports all solid state and hard disks.

· High speed 10 Gb/s USB-C connection.

· Usable as high speed RAID storage.

· Use any software on any platform.

· Supports HyperDeck Extreme 8K.

· Allows quick movement of media between edit systems.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic MultiDock 10G will be available in June for US$595 excluding duties from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

