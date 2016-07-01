Blackmagic Design announces new ATEM Switcher 6.9 Update

Blackmagic Design today announced the immediate availability of ATEM Switcher 6.9 update which adds new multi-view output features including VU meters, the ability to swap program and preview windows and more. ATEM Switcher 6.9 update is available for download now from the Blackmagic Design website and is free of charge for all Blackmagic ATEM switcher customers.

ATEM Switcher 6.9 update adds new features to the multi-view outputs on all ATEM Production Studio 4K models as well as ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, so that customers can create unique multi-view layouts, based on the needs of their live production. VU meters can be selectively displayed on each window for any combination of inputs. The opacity of the VU meters can be adjusted too, so customers can see them at full brightness, or as a transparent overlay on top of the video. In addition, the program and preview windows can now be swapped and customers can also turn off the safe area grid on the multi-view output.

The ATEM Switcher 6.9 update also adds rotational DVE functions to the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K model. This gives customers working on live switched productions even more high quality video effects than ever before, all the way up to high frame rate Ultra HD 2160p60.

“ATEM Switcher 6.9 update gives customers more choices when setting up their multi-view outputs so they can create their own unique live production setups,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This update is exciting because it adds entirely new functionality that customers will love, absolutely free! When combined with Blackmagic Design cameras and HyperDecks, ATEM customers now have an even better end to end solution for live program production in all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60!”

Availability and Price

ATEM Switcher 6.9 update is available now from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge for all current ATEM Switcher customers.

