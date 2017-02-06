Blackmagic Design Announces Lighter Blackmagic Studio Cameras with New Lower Price

Fremont, California - February 6, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced two new Blackmagic Studio Camera models with the internal battery removed, allowing the company to reduce the retail price of the camera. The HD model has been reduced $200 and is now $1495. The Ultra HD Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K has been reduced $800 from $2,495 to only $1,695. Both models are available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Based on user feedback, most customers doing live production use AC plug in power, so they have asked for a model without the battery. In addition to making the cameras more expensive, the large internal battery also made it difficult for customers to ship their cameras via air freight when they needed to take it on location for a shoot. With the battery now being removed from the camera, customers can ship them anywhere. The removal of the battery allows the cameras to be sold at these new lower prices.

With it’s new low price of only $1,695, the new Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K is now same price as the previous HD only model, making it easier than ever for customers to switch to Ultra HD. Both models of the Blackmagic Studio Camera give customers incredible HD or Ultra HD image quality along with talkback, tally, remote camera control, lens control, built in DaVinci Resolve primary color correction and much more.

As with the previous models, these new Blackmagic Studio Cameras can be controlled remotely from any ATEM switcher. The all new ATEM Television Studio HD features a built in talkback converter, making it the perfect companion for the new Blackmagic Studio Cameras because customers can use them without needing a separate, expensive talkback controller.

About Blackmagic Studio Camera

Blackmagic Studio Camera is one of the most advanced broadcast cameras for live production because it includes features specifically targeted at the requirements of live production, such as large viewfinder, talkback, tally, user installable optional optical fiber and a super strong metal design.

Inside the incredibly tough and lightweight magnesium alloy body, the Blackmagic Studio Camera features a very large 10” viewfinder, talkback, tally indicators, phantom powered microphone connections and built in SDI connections. The Blackmagic Studio Camera includes a massive 10 inch screen that allows incredible creativity when framing and accurately focussing. The viewfinder’s LCD is extremely bright and has a very wide viewing angle so it is perfect for use even in direct sunlight. A standard 12V DC 4 pin XLR broadcast power connection is included for providing power to the camera from AC mains or third party battery packs.

The Blackmagic Studio Camera features an active Micro Four Thirds lens mount that is compatible with an incredibly wide range of lenses and adapters. This allows customers to use high quality photo lenses for smaller setups or fixed camera use.

The Blackmagic Studio Camera supports the tally SDI standard used on the ATEM range of live production switchers and tally lights illuminate automatically with a light on the front for talent, and a light above the viewfinder for the operator, making it easy for the cast and crew to see which cameras are on air.

Blackmagic Studio Camera Key Features

High resolution 1920x1080 sensor in HD model and Ultra HD sized sensor in 4K model.

Built in large 10 inch super bright wide viewing angle LCD viewfinder with sun shade.

Optical SMPTE compatible SFP optical fiber socket allowing user installed optical fiber.

3G-SDI on HD model for up to 1080p60 and 12G-SDI on 4K model for up to 2160p60.

Compatible with high quality Micro Four Thirds lenses. Compatible with other mounts via common third party adapters such as B4 broadcast lens mount.

Built in, two way digital quality talkback using high quality affordable general aviation headsets.

Includes front and rear tally indicators using tally over SDI protocol.

Built in DaVinci Resolve primary color corrector.

Remote control camera features such as color corrector, lens control, talkback, tally and more via SDI from an ATEM switcher.

Features all standard connections, including dual XLR balanced mic/line audio in with switchable phantom power, headphone and microphone jack for talkback, LANC remote control and standard 4 pin XLR broadcast standard DC 12V power connection.

On screen menus for all camera settings.

Supports 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30 and up to 60 fps in HD model, up to 60 fps in 4K model.

Compatible with ATEM range of live production switchers.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Studio Camera HD is available now for US$1,495 and the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K is available now for US$1,695 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Blackmagic Studio Camera, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.