Blackmagic Design Announces Fusion 8.1 Update

Fremont, California, USA - June 06, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced a free Fusion 8.1 update that adds Fusion Connect for Avid as well as compatibility with the latest Avid Artist DNxIO video interface. The Fusion 8.1 update is available now for both Fusion 8 and Fusion Studio customers, and can be downloaded from the Blackmagic Design website.

Previously, Fusion Connect for Avid was only available in Fusion Studio on Windows for $995. Fusion 8.1 now adds Fusion Connect for Avid to the free version of Fusion, and is available to both Mac and Windows customers using Media Composer with the Avid Artist DNxIO video interface.

Fusion Connect for Avid is an AVX plugin that Avid editors can use to round trip single clips, sequences of clips, or even stacks of layers from Media Composer to Fusion for adding visual effects and motion graphics. Once Fusion Connect for Avid is applied to clips in the Media Composer timeline, it will create a Fusion composition with a node tree that is linked to the correct Media Composer sources.

Fusion Connect for Avid also supports versioning, making it easy to create and test multiple versions that can be played live and tested in the Media Composer timeline. The editor simply selects the Fusion Connect clip in the timeline and chooses the version to playback. That means editors don't have to stack up multiple clips in the timeline because Fusion Connect for Avid manages the versions for them.

Fusion Connect clips from Avid Media Composer can be processed in either 16-bit float or 32-bit float for the best possible image quality. Fusion is resolution independent, works with unlimited layers, has a massive toolset and features an uncompressed workflow with Avid that allows customers to create visual effects, add motion graphics, and enhance sequences.

Fusion Connect for Avid lets editors work on their own visual effects and motion graphics or, when they’re on shared storage, they can collaborate with a team of artists on the network. Shots can be sent from the timeline using Fusion Connect for Avid and can be picked up by visual effects artists that are on the same shared storage. This lets editing continue while VFX shots are being worked on in tandem. The Avid Media Composer timeline will show a Fusion connect clip, which can be refreshed at anytime so editors always see the most current version of the VFX shot as it is rendered.

“Fusion Studio is the other half of my editing tool set” said Alan Edward Bell, A.C.E. editor known for his work on The Hunger Games trilogy, the Amazing Spider-Man, The Green Mile and more. “I use Fusion Studio all day, everyday and could not do the performance enhancing visual effects I am known for without its rich set of tools and functions! If you aren't using Fusion yet, I suggest downloading it now.”

“This new Fusion 8.1 update is exciting because now, for the first time, Media Composer editors on both Mac and Windows can seamlessly integrate Fusion into their workflow,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “This makes it easier than ever to build visual effects pipelines with Fusion, Media Composer and DaVinci Resolve!”

About Fusion

Fusion has been one of Hollywood’s leading visual effects and motion graphics tools for over 25 years, and has been used on thousands of feature film and television projects, including blockbusters like Thor, Live Die and Repeat, the Hunger Games trilogy, White House Down, Battlestar Galactica and more.

Featuring a powerful node based interface, Fusion makes it extremely easy to build sophisticated visual effects compositions very quickly. Nodes are small icons that represent effects, filters and other image processing operations that can be connected together in any order to create unlimited visual effects. Nodes are laid out logically like a flow chart, so customers won’t waste time hunting through nested stacks of confusing layers with filters and effects. Unlike timeline based applications, it’s easy to see and adjust any part of a project in Fusion by simply clicking on a node.

With a massive toolset consisting of hundreds of built in tools, customers can pull keys, track objects, rotoscope, retouch images, animate titles, create amazing particle effects and much more, all in a true 3D workspace. Fusion can also import 3D models, point cloud data, cameras or even entire 3D scenes from Maya, 3ds Max or Lightwave and render them seamlessly with other elements. Deep pixel tools can be used to add volumetric fog, lighting and reflection mapping of rendered objects using world position passes so customers can create amazing atmospheric effects that render in seconds, instead of hours.

Fusion Versions

Fusion 8 is available in two versions:

Fusion 8 for Mac and Windows is free for customers and is now available to download from the Blackmagic Design website. Fusion 8 is a full professional 3D visual effects and compositing system that is suitable for independent effects, motion graphics, and broadcast design artists. Fusion 8 features integrated 2D and 3D compositing and motion graphics software with a massive toolset featuring paint, rotoscope, titling, animation, multiple keyers, an amazing 3D particle system, advanced keyframing, GPU acceleration, and support for importing and rendering 3D models and scenes from other applications.

Fusion 8 Studio for Mac and Windows is available now from US$995. Fusion Studio has all of the same features as the free version, but also adds advanced optical flow image analysis tools for stereoscopic 3D work, retiming and stabilization. Fusion Studio also includes support for third-party OpenFX plugins, unlimited distributed network rendering, and Generation for studio wide multi user collaboration to track, manage, review and approve shots when working with large creative teams on complex projects.

Availability and Pricing

Fusion 8 for Mac OS X and Windows is available now for free download from the Blackmagic Design website.

Fusion 8 Studio for Mac OS X and Windows is available for US $995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Fusion 8 Studio multi user licenses are also available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide:

Fusion 8 Studio 10 user license pack US $8,955

Fusion 8 Studio 20 user license pack US $17,895

Fusion 8 Studio 50 user license pack US $44,495

