Blackmagic Design announces exciting new lower price for SmartView broadcast monitors

Fremont, California - March 24, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced an exciting new low price for its SmartView 4K and SmartView HD broadcast monitors. The SmartView 4K is the world’s first full resolution Ultra HD broadcast monitor with 12G-SDI inputs and has now been reduced in price to only $995, while the high definition SmartView HD is now only $795.

Both monitors are available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

The fast adoption and incredible excitement behind Ultra HD technology means that component costs have been drastically improved over the last few months and these reductions can now be passed on to customers. This has allowed Blackmagic Design to dramatically lower the price of the SmartView 4K from $1,995 to only $995.

SmartView 4K is a professional Ultra HD broadcast monitor with a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, an amazingly bright LCD screen with a wide viewing angle and advanced broadcast features such as 3D LUTs, adjustable on screen markers, H/V delay, blue only and more. SmartView 4K features multi rate 12G-SDI inputs that automatically switch between SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60. With 12G-SDI, SmartView 4K is an incredibly future proof design with unprecedented full resolution Ultra HD high frame rate support all built into the attractive thin rack mount design.

When monitoring SD, 720 HD or 1080 HD SDI sources, the built in Teranex processor uses advanced patented and proprietary PixelMotion™ algorithms to automatically de-interlace and scale video to the native Ultra HD resolution of the LCD. This means customers get visually transparent, artifact free scaling for the best possible quality and a fluid, smooth viewing experience.

The 6 rack unit size machined metal design of SmartView 4K features a built in control panel for access to advanced features such as built in 3D LUTs, H/V delay, blue only for checking hue and image noise and customizable frame markers. The machined metal design also has a metal internal chassis allowing VESA mounting points on the rear so the monitor can be rack mounted, or mounted on articulated arms similar to computer monitors. This allows installation in news rooms, walls and other non rack mount locations.

Blackmagic SmartView 4K can be controlled from the front panel or remotely via rear mounted Ethernet connection with loop output using the included Mac and Windows software. It also supports VESA mounting so customers can install it on articulated monitor arms, on walls or in equipment racks. When used on set, the dual 3D LUTs can be selected on and off with the push of a button, and the DC power input allows a V-Lock battery pack to be mounted on the rear of the monitor and plugged into the DC input.

“SmartView 4K is incredibly popular and is the Ultra HD monitor used by more professional broadcasters than any other,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “What’s most exciting is that customers can now get a future proof broadcast monitor with 12G-SDI connections for half price!”

SmartView 4K Features

Large, bright 15.6 inch native Ultra HD resolution LCD rack mount monitor.

Multi rate dual 12G-SDI connections, auto switching SD, HD and up to 2160p60 Ultra HD formats.

Built in Teranex processor automatically de-interlaces and scales SD and HD video up to Ultra HD resolution for improved quality on lower resolution video inputs.

Advanced broadcast features such as 3D LUTs, adjustable on screen markers, H/V delay and blue only.

Optical fiber SDI module socket so customers can add a SMPTE compatible optical fiber module.

Control via front panel or remotely via Ethernet using included Mac and Windows software control panel allowing remote control and adjustments from a single location.

Both AC and 12V DC power inputs allowing mains and battery operation.

Rack mount and VESA mount points allowing rack or non rack installation.

Pricing and Availability

SmartView 4K is available for $995 and SmartView HD is available for $795. Both monitors are available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of SmartView 4K and SmartView HD, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.