Blackmagic Design announces deal on ATEM Production Studio 4K and HyperDeck Studio 12G

Fremont, CA - January 28, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new ATEM Production Studio 4K and HyperDeck Studio 12G package deal for only $2,495, making it possible for customers to get a live production solution that’s future proof because it’s designed for Ultra HD.

This special offer is targeted at customers who are considering the purchase of Blackmagic Design’s ATEM Television Studio live production switcher, and will allow them to obtain a more powerful switcher for a similar price.

It’s very common for customers to buy both a live production switcher and a broadcast recorder as a combination. When purchased together, the ATEM Television Studio switcher and HyperDeck Studio recorder would normally cost $1,990 in total. With this special deal, customers can choose to buy the much more powerful ATEM Production Studio 4K and HyperDeck Studio 12G which are Ultra HD models and include additional features, even when used in HD video formats, for only $500 more.

Normally this combination of powerful Ultra HD live production switcher and Ultra HD broadcast recorder would cost $4,190, and this deal represents a saving to the customer of $1,695.

The ATEM Production Studio 4K has many features that make it more powerful than the ATEM Television Studio, including Ultra HD support, high frame rate 1080p HD support up to 1080p60, a total of 8 video inputs with a full frame re-synchronizer on each input, a dedicated aux output, balanced analog audio inputs on XLR connectors, HiFi audio inputs and balanced audio outputs. This model includes an integrated AC power supply plus an elegant machined metal design that features an LCD for video monitoring and a dedicated control panel for aux control.

The more powerful HyperDeck Studio 12G is Blackmagic Design’s most advanced studio recorder which features cutting edge 12G-SDI and supports recording to high speed SSD’s in ProRes, DNx and uncompressed video formats. HyperDeck Studio 12G features dual SSD slots for continuous, non-stop recording and is compatible with all existing SD and HD equipment as well as high frame rate Ultra HD 2160p60 via 12G-SDI. That means customers get a future proof live production switching and mastering combination that will work on any SD, HD or Ultra HD production.

Because both of these more powerful models support instant switching between SD, HD and Ultra HD video formats, it means they are a drop in replacement for the ATEM Television Studio and HyperDeck Studio models. These more powerful models will support the same video standards as well as the high frame rate HD rates up to 1080p60 plus Ultra HD video formats.

“I am very excited that we are able to offer ATEM Production Studio 4K and HyperDeck Studio 12G together at this special price,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Demand for Ultra HD production is growing and customers have been asking us for an affordable way to move up to Ultra HD that’s compatible with their existing HD workflows. This limited time combination, for only $500 more than our 1080 HD solution, makes it so much easier for customers to get a more advanced live production system as well as Ultra HD compatibility!”

The ATEM Production Studio 4K and HyperDeck Studio 12G package deal is available for $2,495 for a limited time from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

