Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 Update

Fremont, CA - October 28, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 update for its professional editing and color correction software. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 features support for importing and exporting projects from the latest version of Final Cut Pro X, as well as additional improvements to Media Composer interoperability, ACES color science and more. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 update is available now for both DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio customers, and can be downloaded free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 update adds compatibility with the new XML 1.6 format used in the latest version of Final Cut Pro X. That means customers using the new version of Final Cut Pro X will be able to seamlessly send projects to DaVinci Resolve for color correction and finishing and also generate XML’s to export projects back to Final Cut Pro X. In addition, DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 includes PostgreSQL 9.5.2 for compatibility with macOS Sierra.

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 also adds support for ACES version 1.0.2, including the ACEScct color space. ACEScct is a a quasi-logarithmic encoding of ACES data to make it suitable for color grading with DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3.

This new update also improves interoperability with Media Composer. AAF projects containing dip to color dissolves and certain transformation effects such as flip and flop are greatly improved, making it easier to successfully move projects from Media Composer to DaVinci Resolve for finishing. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 also improves Dolby Vision XML exporting for mastering and finishing high dynamic range content.

“In addition to being an incredible editing and color correction solution, one of the things that customers love the most about DaVinci Resolve is that it just works with everything,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This new update makes it easier and more reliable than ever to move projects from Final Cut Pro X and Media Composer into DaVinci Resolve. Once there, customers can use improved ACES and DolbyVision support to edit, color correct and finish their projects in high dynamic range and at the highest possible quality!”

What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3

Added support for Final Cut Pro X XML Version 1.6

Added support for PostgreSQL 9.5.2 on macOS Sierra

Added support for ACEScct color science

Updated ACES support from ACES 1.0.0 to ACES 1.0.2

Improved performance when encoding to MXF XAVC

Improved importing of Flip and Flop from AAFs from Media Composer

Improved importing of Dip to Color dissolves from AAFs from Media Composer

Improved Dolby Vision XML export

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 update and DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 Studio update are now available for download from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge for all current DaVinci Resolve customers.

