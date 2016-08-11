Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 Update Now Available

Fremont, California - August 11, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 update for its professional editing and color correction software. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 features support for Apple ProRes decode on Windows, ResolveFX enhancements and even more editing and color improvements. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 update is available now for both DaVinci Resolve 12.5 and DaVinci Resolve 12.5 Studio customers, and can be downloaded free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 update adds direct support for ProRes decoding on Windows so that DaVinci Resolve no longer requires QuickTime 7. Trimming and multicam performance for Windows is improved as DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 now uses its own native 64-bit code to read and write .mov files. Windows and Linux users will also see better H.264 playback performance.

Editors can now make selections based on flag, marker and clip colors, EDLs can now include durational markers and consistency of edit functions has been improved when the timeline is in full screen mode. On the Color page, DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 features faster Spatial Noise reduction in “better” mode, the ability to align keyframe timelines of color grades, new support for box wipe mode when using offline reference clips, improved listing of mattes in the node graph, enhancements to the 3D and Qualifier panel layout in dual screen mode and more. The improvements in DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 will help editors and colorists greatly speed up some of the routine tasks they perform every day.

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 update adds new Generate Color and Tilt-shift Blur ResolveFX. In addition, GPU acceleration has been added or improved on many ResolveFX, and additional parameters and controls have been added, giving customers even more creative options.

The 12.5.1 update gives DaVinci Resolve Studio customers new support for 3D left and right eye grades for the timeline node graph, the ability to convert a mono timeline or clip into stereoscopic 3D, support for caching clips in 3D sequences and nodes, and support for copying Dolby Vision grades using stills and middle clicks on the mouse. Customers can now also create stereo clips from mismatched source resolution files so they can compare low and hi res versions of each shot.

In addition DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 also adds supports for Ultra HD H.264 renders on Windows, HEVC (H.265) decoding on Linux, alpha channel support for DNxHR 444, support for the Sony X-OCN format, improved AAC encoding, improved handling of AVCHD .mts clips and much more.

“With over 1,000 enhancements and 250 new features, the customer response to DaVinci Resolve 12.5 has been overwhelming. It’s the most exciting and most quickly downloaded version of the software we have ever released. It’s amazing!” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This new DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 update is the direct result of feedback from editors and colorists around the world. It’s incredible to see how quickly editors are making the switch to DaVinci Resolve, and we remain committed to continue building the best editing and color correction software in the world!”

What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1

Edit Improvements

Improved 2-up and 4-up, multicam and playback performance when using QuickTime ProRes on Windows

Added menu items to allow selection of clips based on Flag, Marker and Clip colors on the edit timeline

Added ability to import and export duration markers using EDL

Added the ability for clips to snap to their own markers when adjusting In and Out points

Improved consistency of edit functions when Timeline is in full screen mode

Added support for box wipe mode for offline reference wipe

Color Improvements

Improved performance for Spatial Noise reduction in Better mode

Improved listing of attached and timeline mattes in the node graph with support for alphabetical listing

Added ability to apply grades from a reference wipe using the viewer context menu

Added ability to align keyframe timelines of color grades using playhead position and wiped still frame

Next node and previous node operations now loop around the node graph

The ‘displayed’ node graph now automatically updates when the current still is changed

Swapping nodes now also swaps the node labels

Shift Up + Next Still will now append grade from the current still on the advanced control panel (Studio version)

Added support for left eye and right eye grades for the timeline node graph (Studio version)

Added ability to convert a mono timeline into stereoscopic 3D (Studio version)

Added ability to convert a mono clip into stereoscopic 3D (Studio version)

Added support for sequence and node render caching for stereoscopic clips and timelines (Studio version)

Added compensation for stereoscopic slip when exporting timecodes in ALE (Studio version)

Added support copying DolbyVision grades using stills and middle click (Studio version)

Improved 3D and Qualifier panel layout in dual screen mode

Improved behavior to stay on the same frame when joining two clips

Resolve FX Improvements

Added ResolveFX Generate Color (GPU accelerated)

Added ResolveFX Tilt-shift Blur

Added support for anamorphism in ResolveFX Lens Blur (Studio version)

GPU acceleration support for ResolveFX Lens Flare (Studio version)

Ability to adjust Shadows/Midtones/Highlights in ResolveFX Film Grain in all compositing modes (Studio version)

GPU acceleration support for ResolveFX Emboss, Waviness, Vortex, Ripples, Dent, Mirror

Improved ResolveFX Scanlines and added various composite modes

Ability to view the ResolveFX Scanline layer without the background

Improved border behavior for ResolveFX Gaussian Blur, Directional Blur, Mosaic Blur, Radial Blur and Zoom Blur

Added support for horizontal/vertical ratio in ResolveFX Glow

Added support for pan and tilt on ResolveFX Prism Blur

Improved performance for ResolveFX Light Rays

Improved performance for ResolveFX JPEG Damage

Media Improvements

Added new Import Media options to File menu and Media Pool context menu

Added support for stereoscopic 3D clips in Media Management (Studio version)

Added ability to create stereo clips with mismatched source resolution (Studio version)

Added support for display drive names in Media Storage on Windows

Addressed issues with open file location from Media Pool on Linux

Added Source Name tag support for filename without extension

Codec & Format Improvements

Adds direct support for ProRes decode on Windows so that QuickTime 7 is no longer required

Improved .mov decode and encode performance on Windows

Support for UHD H.264 renders on Windows

Improved .mov decode and encode performance on Linux

Added support for HEVC (H.265) decode on Linux

Added support for alpha channel on DNxHR 444

Added support for the Sony X-OCN format

Added support for various AAC encode parameters on macOS

Added support for QuickTime AAC audio encoding on Windows

Added support for V-Gamut in RCM for improved Panasonic camera image handling

Added ARRI LogC to Linear and Linear to ARRI LogC LUTs in VFX I/O

Addressed decoding of last frame in some Panasonic AVCHD clips

Improved handling of AVCHD .MTS clips

General Improvements

Alpha-numerical listing of codecs and format in the Deliver and Media Management pulldowns

When running DaVinci Resolve in window mode, the macOS dock is now visible

Improved latency for remote grading (Studio version)

Improved handling of dissolves and overlapping clips in DolbyVision metadata export (Studio version)

Improved behaviour when creating render jobs on locations without write permissions

General performance and stability improvements

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 update and DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1 Studio update are now available for download from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge for all current DaVinci Resolve customers.

Press Photography

Product photos of DaVinci Resolve 12.5, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.