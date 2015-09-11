Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12 is Now Shipping

Blackmagic Design today announced that the final release of DaVinci Resolve 12, its professional editing and color correction software, is now available for download from the Blackmagic Design website.

DaVinci Resolve 12 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2015 booth in Hall 7, Stand H20. The new DaVinci Resolve 12 is the software’s biggest update ever and includes incredible new features, making it both the world’s most powerful editor, as well as the world’s most advanced color grading system.

Blackmagic Design is extremely grateful for the feedback received from the DaVinci Resolve community during the public beta. In addition, the feedback from new professional editors, who used the public beta to try DaVinci Resolve for the very first time, was overwhelmingly positive. Blackmagic Design engineers have been working around the clock and are proud to deliver an extremely robust and stable product that professional editors and colorists are going to love.

The free DaVinci Resolve 12 is a complete professional editing and color grading solution for individual editors working on SD, HD and Ultra HD projects. It features a familiar multi track timeline with context sensitive editing tools, realtime multi camera editing, asymmetric and dynamic trimming, a new mixer, audio plug-ins, keyframe animation with on screen motion paths, new media management tools and much more. Customers also get DaVinci’s legendary image processing and color correction which includes advanced primary and secondary color correction, Power Windows™, a new 3D tracker that follows objects as they move and change perspective over time, an incredible new 3D keyer and much more, all absolutely free.

The US$995 DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio includes many additional and powerful features needed by larger facilities. DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio adds temporal and spatial noise reduction, optical quality motion blur effects, support for multiple GPUs, DCI 4K, 3D stereoscopic tools, multi-user collaboration tools, remote rendering and much more.

Customers can get started with DaVinci Resolve 12 today for free and, once they start generating income from their creative work, they can upgrade to the extremely powerful DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio for only $995. Blackmagic Design believes this “free and paid upgrade” model is vastly superior to the “cloud” model for distributing software products because customers get to actually own and control their own systems.

“Since we announced DaVinci Resolve 12 at NAB, the response has been absolutely incredible,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “The public beta was hugely popular and the feedback was amazing, which made our engineers work even harder to make it perfect! We also heard from thousands of editors during the public beta, many of whom said it was the best NLE they’ve ever used. We couldn’t be more excited that some editors have already started calling DaVinci Resolve 12 Hollywood’s next professional editor!”

About DaVinci Resolve 12

DaVinci Resolve 12 is the only software that lets customers edit, grade and finish projects all in a single tool. Resolve lets professional editors work in a comfortable, familiar way while also giving them an entirely new toolset, along with DaVinci’s legendary image processing technology, that will help them cut and finish projects at higher quality than ever before. The familiar multi track timeline, customizable interface and keyboard shortcuts make it easy for editors to switch to DaVinci Resolve 12. Best of all, with DaVinci Resolve there is no monthly subscription, you don’t need to be connected to the cloud, and you don’t need to buy any proprietary hardware.

DaVinci Resolve Versions

DaVinci Resolve 12 is available for Mac, Windows and Linux computers with 3 versions available:

DaVinci Resolve 12 is free for customers to download and is a full professional editing and color grading system that is suitable for independent users working on SD, HD and Ultra HD projects. The free version supports all of the same file formats and has the same exact image quality as the paid version of DaVinci Resolve. The free version is designed for editors and colorists who need a dependable and professional tool to grow their business.

DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio is $995 and has all of the same features as the free version, but also adds support for multiple GPUs, 4K output, motion blur effects, temporal and spatial noise reduction, 3D stereoscopic tools, remote rendering, and collaboration tools that let multiple users work on the same project at the same time. DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio is recommended for professional studios and collaborative workgroups.

DaVinci Resolve Advanced Control Surface is $29,995 and includes the award winning DaVinci hardware control panel which was designed with input from professional colorists to help them work faster and be more creative. The DaVinci Resolve Advanced Control Surface lets colorists manipulate multiple parameters simultaneously, giving them more control and creative options than is possible with a standard mouse and keyboard.

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 12 and DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio is available now for download from the Blackmagic Design web site free of charge for all DaVinci Resolve customers.

