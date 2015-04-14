Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic Video Assist

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic Video Assist, a portable, all in one professional monitor and video recorder that can be used with any SDI or HDMI camera. Blackmagic Video Assist adds professional recording and monitoring to any camera and features a bright, high resolution 5 inch monitor for checking focus, framing, and reviewing shots, along with a broadcast quality HD recorder for saving quality video files.

Blackmagic Video Assist is available in July for $495 and will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2015 booth at #SL219.

The Blackmagic Video Assist is perfect for customers that need better monitoring and higher quality recording. Older cameras often feature custom and hard to use file or tape formats, while lower cost consumer cameras often have poor quality file formats and small screens, limiting their professional use.

Blackmagic Video Assist solves this problem because it works with every type of camera, from DSLR’s to older tape based camcorders, and even the latest digital film cameras. Blackmagic Video Assist can be mounted on cameras as a large monitor for the entire crew to see, it can be handed to the cinematographer or DOP for setting up shots, or set on a table in front of the director to review each take. The Blackmagic Video Assist lets customers see every detail on its larger screen, check composition and make sure the camera is perfectly focused while also recording the highest quality files.

Durable and lightweight, the Blackmagic Video Assist features a bright, 5 inch high resolution 1920 x 1080 HD monitor and touchscreen with a wide 135º viewing angle. Customers can record broadcast quality 10-bit 4:2:2 video onto fast, inexpensive and widely available SD cards in Apple ProRes and DNxHD file formats. The SD cards can be mounted directly on a computer for cloning and backup using the included DaVinci Resolve Lite and, because the files don’t have to be converted or transcoded, editing and color correction can begin immediately. The Blackmagic Video Assist includes 2 standard LP-E6 battery slots allowing hot swapping of batteries while in use, and it can be powered using the 12V DC input.

The built in touchscreen lets customers use simple swipe gestures to display camera information, change settings and evaluate audio and video levels. Blackmagic Video Assist features an elegant, semi-transparent heads up display overlay that let’s customers keep their eyes on the shoot while changing formats, viewing the current input frame rate, histogram, audio meters, timecode and more.

“The Blackmagic Video Assist has been designed as the perfect solution to help customers shoot better video on any type of camera. It combines the best of our monitoring and recording technologies for on set monitoring and professional recording into one easy to use very compact product,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Customers can use it to improve the quality of their DSLR shoots, to breathe new life into older camcorders that use expensive proprietary media. Blackmagic Video Assist is perfect for use on digital film projects to allow recording to HD files while the camera simultaneously records RAW. It’s an amazingly versatile product that customers can use with any camera and on any project!”

Blackmagic Video Assist Key Features

5 inch LCD touch screen with1080p high resolution monitor.

Professional 10-bit 4:2:2 HD ProRes and DNxHD recording.

Includes slots for 2 hot pluggable batteries as well as 12V DC power input.

Full compatibility with editing software such as DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro X, Avid and Premier Pro.

All in one design, mount to cameras, hold in your hand or set up on a table with the included kickstand.

Includes 6G-SDI input allowing its use as an Ultra HD monitor.

Idea for use as a monitor for the new Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Video Assist will be available in July for US$495 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

