Black Box Plays Mission-Critical Role in Safeguarding Government Entities from Cyber Attacks

Black Box, a world leading technology solutions provider of high-performance KVM, professional A/V signal distribution and extension and switching solutions, today announced that four leading Government entities have selected Black Box to deliver trusted and customized fiber-to-the-desktop solutions to ensure data transmission, physical networking, and mobile devices are secure and optimized.

Two of the five major military agencies within the DoD, as well as two of the primary U.S. federal and international intelligence enforcement agencies are working with Black Box to enhance and solve necessary cyber protection issues. Black Box was chosen because its fiber-to-the-desktop suite is time-tested and proven in the government space in providing essential security, while being flexible enough to offer solutions that can tackle growth in network complexities.

“With DoD and civilian agencies tasked to develop cyber strategies to combat cyber attacks, Black Box is the trusted and go-to source for optimizing government and military security connections,” said Black Box’s Tom Strade, Vice President of Technology and Innovation. “By leveraging our breadth of products, we are well-positioned to help these organizations achieve peace of mind in many areas – just as we aim to do with companies in the private sector.”

Black Box’s fiber-to-the-desktop suite addresses local and global threats, assuring lockdown network and cyber security. This includes:

Securing the Network: Fiber cabling is far superior to copper when it comes to security needs. It eliminates the susceptibility of “cross-talk” and is not affected by electromagnetic interference (EMI), radio frequency interference (RFI) or electromagnetic pulse (EMP), which are often used in attacks to disrupt communications. With Black Box, Ethernet links cannot be intercepted through high-tech eavesdropping techniques.



Securing Devices: To prevent any efforts to steal actual computers, Black Box installed fiber patch cables, port locks and storage cabinets. These measures offer essential protection that assure devices are physically secure both during use and at the end of the day.



In addition to enhanced security, Black Box’s fiber-to-the-desktop suite delivers additional benefits inherent of fiber-based networks. This includes, enhanced speed, reach, reliability and scalability, and cost savings in comparison to traditional CATx copper LANs. Black Box’s fiber-to-the-desktop solutions that address the working challenges in the government space, include:

USB media-powered converters for a mobile government workforce: These compact units, which can be small enough to put in a shirt pocket, are powered by a USB port. This is essential for civilian intelligence agencies in remote locations, and eliminates the need for desktops in field offices where power sources can be very hard to come by.

Powering over the Ethernet (PoE): Department of Defense agencies require PoE, which is optimized through Black Box media converters. This creates a protected power source that can run technology needed for sensitive communications, such as VoIP phones. It also removes the need for bulky AV power circuits and allows for a simple and elegant installation process.

For additional information about Black Box’s fiber-to-the-desktop suite, visit the Fiber to the Desktop Landing Page.

About Black Box

Black Box is a world leading technology solutions provider specializing in complete high-performance KVM, professional A/V signal distribution and extension and switching solutions for mission-critical applications. Black Box is dedicated to delivering superior project engineering, technical support, and 24/7 customer service you can rely on for your most critical operations. Every day, our customers trust us to design, integrate, and maintain reliable control room solutions for broadcasting, post-production, stadiums & arenas, medical, air traffic control, oil & gas, government & military, and utility industries. Leave the tech to us and our comprehensive technology solutions will deliver secure connections, fast-response times, real-time collaboration and more.

