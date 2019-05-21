Black Box KVM Expert Frank Noelken to Present at Data Centre World in Hong Kong

UTRECHT, Netherlands — May 21, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of pro AV connectivity and signal distribution systems, today announced that Frank Noelken, the company's director of KVM business development, EMEA, will be speaking at Data Centre World, which takes place May 22-23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Noelken will present on 4K high-performance IP KVM and AV in command and control rooms. The presentation will take place May 22 from 13.40-14.00 in the Data Centres of the Future Theatre.

"Thanks in part to the technological and workflow advances enabled by the digital revolution, remote computer access and AV technology requirements in critical control rooms have changed significantly in the past decade," said Noelken. "Within the modern command and control room, KVM is an integral infrastructure component connecting multiple users and critical IT assets across large distances."

Noelken will discuss how KVM and AV technology provide high-speed access to 4K video sources over centrally managed, highly flexible IP networks and connect users to both physical and virtual server infrastructure. He also will explain how software-based video wall systems serve to provide the "bigger picture" to all operators and across multiple facilities, including backup sites. Noelken will focus on how these technologies not only allow for better operational workflows and more convenient system administration, but also help to future-proof IT investments and make systems ready for whatever technology might come next.

Additional information about the Data Centre World show is online at www.datacentreworldhk.com/. Further details on Black Box and its full product portfolio is available at www.blackbox.com.

