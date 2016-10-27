Black Box Explains 4 Ways to Modernize Your Broadcast Workflow with Today’s KVM

As broadcast technology evolves, KVM has advanced to accommodate large distances, high performance, and varying levels of system redundancy and resiliency. But what is behind the KVM technology that allows the system to meet varying user needs? Whether a direct-connect system or customer supplied IP-Network, learn how todays KVM is evolving:

System Architecture – While KVM was traditionally used to connect a large number of servers to a small number of user stations, analog systems came with use limitations because of their architecture. Today’s KVM has gone digital, and is available as a direct connect or IP network connected system. These systems are designed to offer a high level of flexibility and usability among hundreds of users in a system.

Connected Options – In former years, finding a fixed input or output could prove troublesome. Modern KVM deploys various endpoints that can be configured as inputs or outputs to offer further flexibility for users. Numerous options exist for the type of endpoint that can be deployed, as well as for copper or fiber interconnections between endpoints and matrix.

System Resiliency – Broadcast technology has changed, and has transitioned from a background configuration tool of yesterday to a main point of control for today. Maintaining these control points is critical in many on-air applications, and resiliency allows operators to react quickly. In some of the most critical operations, system protections can be integrated to maintain in-sync system configuration and connection.

Port Flexibility – Today’s direct connect matrix systems not only allow users to configure different I/O port speeds, but to customize connections between endpoints and the matrix. With options like high speed ports, users can take advantage of recent advancements in SFP technology to allow additional connectivity options, allowing high resolution video sources to be switched alongside the traditional UI signals for greater flexibility in monitoring options.

KVM systems have come a long way since their roots, and as they evolve, they provide a vital link between operations staff and the technologies used to create and distribute content. These important tools have continued to evolve to keep pace with an ever-expanding array of technology and platforms, while at the same time increasing their usability, performance, and reliability.

To learn more about Enterprise Class KVM Solutions for Media and Entertainment, download our KVM for Broadcast Guide or contact us to schedule a consultation.

