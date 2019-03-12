Black Box Customer Service Earns Coveted Stevie Award

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — March 12, 2019 — Black Box Corporation of Pennsylvania ("Black Box"), an industry-leading provider of signal management and distribution solutions, including high-performance KVM and pro AV, systems, and connectivity and IT infrastructure products, today announced that the company was named a Bronze Award Winner of the 13th annual Stevie® Awards in the Sales & Customer Service category. The awards recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide.

"At Black Box we are so devoted to providing outstanding customer service that we consider our support staff to be our best product," said Doug Kuzma, Director of Product Development in the Technology Products Solutions business at Black Box. "Members of our support team are as important to the successful IT, communications, and business operations of our customers as the products we deliver. We're proud that our amazing customer service team has once again been recognized with a coveted Stevie Award."

Black Box is committed to providing exceptional pre- and post-sales customer service tech support for the company's IT infrastructure, pro AV, high-performance KVM, broadcast and production, control room, and connectivity solutions. The Black Box customer experience program includes 24/7/365 support backed by extensive technical expertise, and a Center of Excellence that helps to keep customers' systems optimized and ensure maximum uptime for critical operations. To maintain a consistently high level of service, Black Box closely monitors customer and tech support staff and listens to customer feedback. The company's remarkable timeliness and responsiveness are documented both with statistics and customer satisfaction surveys.

Stevie Award winners were announced and honored during a gala banquet on Feb. 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Further details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Black Box

Black Box delivers award-winning products and services that simplify signal management and distribution in IT and communication systems. We engineer and manufacture KVM and audio/video systems that connect users with PCs and servers, desktops, and peripherals, ensuring smart, flexible access to critical IT assets, data, and content. For government, education, and commercial organizations of all sizes, we design and supply secure infrastructure solutions for control rooms, conference and collaboration facilities, and digital signage. With four decades of experience, as well as a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide the products, solutions, service, and support that allow our clients to connect with their colleagues, their customers, and the world.

