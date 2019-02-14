Black Box at World ATM Congress 2019

At the World ATM Congress 2019, Black Box will showcase reliable, high-performance solutions for modern IP-based and 4K AV visualisation and distribution. Experts from Black Box will showcase technology solutions for airport traffic management and air traffic control that improve the work of air traffic controllers and airport staff. The company will highlight its extensive portfolio of products and its ability to tailor highly individual systems that enable smoother ergonomic workflows and improved response times to mission-critical events.

Radian Flex™ Software-Based Video Wall Processing Platform

Radian Flex™ is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers the future-proof flexibility and scalability essential in digital signage, corporate, education, and mission-critical visualisation applications. The intuitive software from Black Box makes it easy to display high-quality content from multiple sources across multiscreen display walls in any imaginable configuration. Users simply add, move, resize, and change content on the Radian Flex interface, and those changes are reflected in real time on the target video wall, distributed visualisation system, or other display devices. Radian Flex supports an unlimited number of inputs and an unlimited number of screens and endpoints. Users can easily daisy-chain monitors to display hundreds of H.264 and VNC video streams across multiple screens. Integrated SmartFrame technology ensures perfect picture quality and automates optimal placement of content on screen with minimal setup. The platform's robust video engine supports 4K 60fps video up to an industry-leading resolution of more than one billion pixels, paving the way for future 8K resolutions.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/BlackBox-RadianFlex.png

Photo Caption: Radian Flex™ is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers future-proof flexibility and scalability.

Emerald™ Unified KVM-over-IP Platform

Developed and manufactured by Black Box, the Emerald™ KVM-over-IP product family provides the high degree of flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) extension and switching. At World ATM Congress 2019, Black Box will feature the Emerald 4K and Emerald SE (Standard Edition) transmitter-receiver pairs for connecting workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 km over single-mode fibre, or even further over IP. With more capabilities than other KVM solutions currently on the market, Emerald delivers superior value by lowering the cost of ownership and helping to preserve existing IT investments. The award-winning Emerald 4K delivers pixel-perfect HD or 4K video over an IP network, a proprietary direct connection, or both. It allows reliable extension and switching of video (DisplayPort or DVI), transparent USB 2.0, and bidirectional analog audio and serial signals across any combination and number of physical and virtual servers. Emerald SE units give users an economical point of entry into KVM-over-IP and support a measured, cost-effective migration to enterprise KVM matrix switching through a simple license upgrade.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/BlackBox-Emerald_4KReceiver.png

Photo Caption: The Emerald product family provides a high degree of flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) extension and switching.

iCOMPEL™ Digital Signage Platform

At World ATM Congress 2019, Black Box will demonstrate how its iCOMPEL™ interactive digital signage platform with system-on-chip technology empowers users to build eye-catching signage, stream content from websites, and visualise timetables, events, and useful wayfinding or emergency messages. Users can easily play, upload, and share images, presentations, videos, and audio media files on any HDMI screen. The platform supports 4K Ultra HD/HD and simplifies creation and playout of HTML5-based or any other visual or text-based content. To facilitate updates and system management, iCOMPEL allows for remote device management and configuration and provides on-screen diagnostics and error alerts.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/BlackBox-iCOMPELPlayer_front-rear.png

Photo Caption: iCOMPEL™ Digital Signage Platform

ControlBridge™ Multisystem and Room Control

Black Box will show World ATM Congress 2019 attendees how the company's Control Bridge™ delivers the highest level of automated KVM and room control. The comprehensive system enables operators to trigger control room KVM and room automation systems via an intuitive touch panel GUI or even mobile devices. In conference room applications, ControlBridge unites control over devices such as AV presentation switchers, monitors, projectors, screens, audio, lighting and other room environmental elements. In control room applications, ControlBridge works with high-performance KVM matrix switches and other visualisation components to enable operators to select and view content from various sources at their desktops, or to share it on a video wall through the use of dynamic API commands or preset functions.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/BlackBox-EmeraldControlBridge.png

Photo Caption: ControlBridge™ Multisystem and Room Control System

Company Overview:

Black Box delivers award-winning products and services that simplify signal management and distribution in IT and communication systems. We engineer and manufacture KVM and audio/video systems that connect users with PCs and servers, desktops and peripherals, ensuring smart, flexible access to critical IT assets, data and content. For government, education and commercial organizations of all sizes, we design and supply secure infrastructure solutions for control rooms, conference and collaboration facilities, and digital signage. With four decades of experience, as well as a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide the products, solutions, service and support that allow our clients to connect with their colleagues, their customers and the world.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at https://www.blackbox.com and follow us on Twitter @blackbox_ns.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/190214BlackBox.docx

World ATM Congress 2019 Product Preview

March 12-14

Black Box

Stand 428

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Visit%20Black%20Box%20at%20the%20World%20ATM%20Congress%202019%20in%20stand%20428%20on%20March%2012-14%20in%20Madrid.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2GEta4N

Follow Black Box:

https://www.blackbox.com/en-us/blog/technology

https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-box/

https://www.facebook.com/blackbox.ns

https://twitter.com/blackbox_ns

https://www.youtube.com/user/BlackBoxNS