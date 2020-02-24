Black Box at the 2020 NAB Show

At Booth SL13316 at the 2020 NAB Show, Black Box will feature a robust array of switching, extension, control, and visualization solutions that interoperate smoothly to enable greater workflow optimization and management, provide support for more advanced formats, and ensure exceptional security. Demos will address the industry's need for convenient and intuitive real-time access to multiple computers from multiple locations, whether across rooms, floors, buildings, sites, or even cities. Black Box also will unveil a new addition to its Emerald® line of solutions for state-of-the-art KVM extension and switching.

Black Box Products at the 2020 NAB Show

Black Box Emerald® Unified KVM Platform

At Booth SL13316 at the 2020 NAB Show, Black Box will highlight its Emerald Unified KVM platform, which provides broadcasters and others with the exceptional flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM extension and switching. The low-latency, high-performance Emerald 4K and Emerald SE transmitter-receiver pairs connect workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber, or even farther over IP, while the Emerald Remote App facilitates convenient anywhere-anytime access without the need for additional hardware receivers. With uniquely robust capabilities for reliable extension and switching of video, audio, USB, and serial signals across any number of physical and virtual servers, Emerald lowers users' cost of ownership, enables greater workflow optimization, and helps them preserve existing IT investments.

Product Link: http://www.blackbox.com/Emerald

DKM FX Matrix Switching System With New Cards

Black Box will showcase its DKM FX matrix switch platform, a high-performance, enterprise-grade modular matrix system for bidirectional signal distribution of HD video, audio, and data over Cat X, multimode, and single-mode fiber. The company will highlight new cards for the DKM platform including an updated management card providing improved management workflows and updated USB 2.0 I/O cards that boast higher bandwidth and improve peripheral compatibility. The DKM FX offers tremendous flexibility and compatibility, with performance and video quality suitable for critical MCR installations that require the highest level of reliability and 24/7 operation.

Product Link: http://www.blackbox.com/DKM



Radian Flex Software-Based Video Wall Processing Platform

Radian Flex from Black Box is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers future-proof flexibility and scalability for digital signage, corporate, education and mission-critical visualization applications. The intuitive software from Black Box makes it easy to display high-quality content from multiple sources across multiscreen display walls in any imaginable configuration. Users simply add, move, resize and change content on the Radian Flex interface, and those changes are reflected in real time on the target video wall, distributed visualization system, or other display devices. Radian Flex supports an unlimited number of inputs, screens, and endpoints. Users can easily daisy-chain monitors to display hundreds of H.264 and VNC video streams across multiple screens. Integrated SmartFrame technology ensures perfect picture quality and automates optimal placement of content on screen with minimal setup. The platform's robust video engine supports 4K 60fps video up to an industry-leading resolution of more than one billion pixels, paving the way for future 8K resolutions and beyond.

Product Link: http://www.blackbox.com/Radianflex

Black Box ControlBridge® Multisystem and Room Control

ControlBridge is a complete multisystem and room control system for control rooms and building automation. Using a single touch panel to control KVM, AV, and other in-room devices, users can program room temperature, control video wall solutions, turn lights on and off remotely, or launch a preset room configuration with the touch of a button to prepare a room for a presentation.

Product Link: https://www.blackbox.com/ControlBridge

Black Box Quote:

"Visitors to our 2020 NAB Show booth will see how powerful, flexible KVM systems can transform workflows and simplify everyday operations. We look forward to showcasing the latest additions to our award-winning Emerald and DKM KVM lines. Our engineers will be on hand to help visitors see how these and other Black Box solutions can combine to address the specific requirements of their facilities and workflows."

— John Hickey, Senior Director of R&D and KVM Systems at Black Box

John Hickey, Senior Director of KVM Products

Company Overview:

About Black Box

Black Box has been a world-leading provider of premier IT infrastructure solutions for more than 40 years. Today, the company continues to design and manufacture award-winning pro AV, KVM, cabling, and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability, and fail-safe security. Black Box solutions are used every day in government, education, commercial enterprises, and any other organization that requires the utmost quality and performance from its IT infrastructure.

In addition to creating industry-leading products, Black Box demonstrates every day a complete commitment to providing its customers with the industry's best technical support and service. The award-winning dedicated support staff at Black Box works around the clock to ensure that customers' systems are always up and running optimally. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to the successful IT, communications, and business operations of customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.blackbox.com.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

Image Downloads:

Black Box Emerald® Unified KVM platform provides exceptional flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM extension and switching.

Black Box DKM is a high-performance, modular KVM matrix switching system supporting a wide range of signal formats and ultra-high resolutions.

Black Box Radian Flex is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers future-proof flexibility and scalability.

ControlBridge® from Black Box delivers convenient touch-screen control over KVM, AV, and other in-room systems.

