Black Box at the 2019 NAB Show

At the 2019 NAB Show, Black Box will showcase products across its high-performance Emerald™ unified KVM (keyboard, mouse, video) portfolio and will unveil a new offering that enables even greater flexibility in establishing agile remote desktop connectivity. The Black Box booth, SL12716, will feature demo areas dedicated to Emerald KVM solutions that address the need for convenient and intuitive real-time access to multiple computers from multiple locations, whether across rooms, floors, buildings, sites, or even cities. Black Box offers consultation and design services along with every solution delivered, and the company's representatives at the 2019 NAB Show will highlight complete IP-based and 4K AV visualization and distribution solutions tailored to the unique requirements of modern control rooms, post and media productions, and broadcast playout environments.

Emerald™ Unified KVM-over-IP Platform

Developed and manufactured by the Black Box team in Ireland, the Emerald™ KVM-over-IP product family provides the high degree of flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM extension and switching. At the 2019 NAB Show, Black Box will feature the Emerald 4K and Emerald SE transmitter-receiver pairs for connecting users at their workstations with remote computers and servers across distances up to 10 km over single-mode fiber, or even farther over IP. With more capabilities than other KVM solutions currently on the market, Emerald delivers superior value by lowering the cost of ownership and helping to extend the life of existing IT investments. The award-winning Emerald 4K delivers pixel-perfect HD or 4K video over an IP network with support for mixed resolutions. It allows reliable extension and switching of video (DisplayPort or DVI), transparent USB 2.0, and bidirectional analog audio and serial signals across any combination and number of physical and virtual servers. Emerald SE units give users an economical point of entry into KVM-over-IP and support a measured, cost-effective migration to enterprise KVM matrix switching through a simple software license upgrade. In addition, as operations expand, Emerald allows users to scale up by simply adding endpoints.

Photo Caption: The Emerald product family provides a high degree of flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM extension and switching.

Boxilla™ KVM and AV IT System Manager

At the 2019 NAB Show, Black Box will demonstrate how its Boxilla™ enterprise-level KVM manager is changing the way businesses deploy, configure, monitor, and manage equipment on their networks. Integrated with solutions such as the Black Box Emerald KVM-over-IP platform, Boxilla provides an intuitive interface for monitoring system performance, configuring proactive security alerts, checking on real-time device status, and identifying active devices, connections, and users, as well as their current bandwidth usage. Offering a precise view of network bandwidth, Boxilla also provides at-a-glance access to dropped frames, round-trip time, and other critical system and device data.

Radian Flex™ Software-Based Video Wall Processing Platform

Radian Flex™ is a software-based video wall processing platform that delivers the future-proof flexibility and scalability essential in digital signage, corporate, education, and mission-critical visualization applications. The intuitive software from Black Box makes it easy to display high-quality content from multiple sources across multi-screen video walls in any imaginable configuration. Users simply add, move, resize, and change content on the Radian Flex interface, and those changes are reflected in real time on the target video wall, distributed visualization system, or other display devices. Radian Flex supports an unlimited number of inputs, screens, and endpoints and limitless resolution. Users can easily daisy-chain monitors to display hundreds of H.264 and VNC video streams across multiple screens. Integrated SmartFrame technology ensures perfect picture quality and automates optimal placement of content on screen with minimal setup. The platform's robust video engine supports 4K 60fps video up to an industry-leading resolution of more than one billion pixels, paving the way for higher resolutions.

Photo Caption: Radian Flex™ is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers future-proof flexibility and scalability.

Black Box Control Bridge™ Multisystem and Room Control

Control Bridge™ is a complete multisystem and room control system for control rooms and building automation. Using a single touch panel to control KVM, AV, and other in-room devices, users can program room temperature, control video wall solutions, turn lights on and off remotely, or launch a preset room configuration with the touch of a button to prepare a room for a presentation.

Black Box delivers award-winning products and services that simplify signal management and distribution in IT and communication systems. We engineer and manufacture KVM and audio/video systems that connect users with PCs and servers, desktops and peripherals, ensuring smart, flexible access to critical IT assets, data, and content. For government, education, and commercial organizations of all sizes, we design and supply secure infrastructure solutions for control rooms, conference and collaboration facilities, and digital signage. With four decades of experience, as well as a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide the products, solutions, service, and support that allow our clients to connect with their colleagues, their customers, and the world.

