Black Box at SMPTE 2019

At SMPTE 2019, Black Box will highlight its Emerald® Unified KVM platform, which provides the exceptional flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM extension and switching. The low-latency, high-performance Emerald 4K and Emerald SE transmitter-receiver pairs connect workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber, or even farther over IP, while the new Emerald Remote App facilitates convenient anywhere, anytime access. With uniquely robust capabilities for reliable extension and switching of video, audio, USB, and serial signals across any number of physical and virtual servers, Emerald lowers users' cost of ownership and helps them preserve existing IT investments.



The Remote App for the Emerald® Unified KVM platform is a first-of-its-kind software-based solution that gives authorized users simultaneous remote access to one or more sources — PCs, servers, or virtual machines — across an Emerald KVM network. This enables cost savings as well as greater flexibility, ease of access, and efficiency. Supporting multiple, simultaneous connections and industry-leading performance for full-HD video up to 45 fps, the new Emerald Remote App is ideal for tasks such as remote process and applications monitoring. With authentication against the award-winning Boxilla® KVM network manager from Black Box, the Remote App offers users a convenient list of connections and provides access quickly and easily, just like a standard hardware-based system. However, because the Remote App is not tethered to a fixed location, users can access the Emerald KVM network from anywhere using their own computers or laptops.



At SMPTE 2019, Black Box will showcase the new Emerald® ZeroU DVI transmitter for the company's award-winning, high-performance Emerald Unified KVM platform. A little bigger than a smartphone, the compact ZeroU transmitter works with the Emerald SE receiver to give users a seamless desktop experience anywhere on a TCP/IP network — with actual hardware housed securely in a corporate data center or in the cloud. With dimensions of 7 centimeters wide by 15.5 centimeters long by 2.5 centimeters high, the ZeroU device is ideal for applications in which space is limited or costly. Supporting visually lossless full HD DVI video up to 1920 x 1200 and requiring less than 40 Mbps of bandwidth for 1080p video, the transmitter brings high-performance connectivity to a wide variety of applications, including broadcast, postproduction, and more. Like all Emerald devices, the ZeroU transmitter can be managed by Boxilla®, the award-winning KVM network management system from Black Box.

"SMPTE 2019 is a crucial event for reaching customers in the media and technology space and we're looking forward to demonstrating our state-of-the-art KVM solutions to attendees of the show," said John Hickey, senior director, KVM and pro AV business at Black Box. "As a proud member of SMPTE, we're honored to be part of an organization that supports the development of essential industry standards, as well as provides valuable training and education for its members."

Black Box has been a world-leading provider of premier IT infrastructure solutions for more than 40 years. Today, the company continues to design and manufacture award-winning pro AV, KVM, cabling, and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability, and fail-safe security. Black Box solutions are used every day in government, education, commercial enterprises, and any other organization that requires the utmost quality and performance from its IT infrastructure.

In addition to creating industry-leading products, Black Box demonstrates every day a complete commitment to providing its customers with the industry's best technical support and service. The award-winning dedicated support staff at Black Box works around the clock to ensure that customers' systems are always up and running optimally. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to the successful IT, communications, and business operations of customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers.

