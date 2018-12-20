Black Box at ISE 2019

At the ISE 2019, Black Box will showcase reliable, high-performance solutions for modern IP-based and 4K AV visualisation and distribution. The company will highlight its extensive portfolio of products and its ability to tailor highly individual pro AV systems, informed by decades of experience and backed by an extensive international team of skilled application engineers. Experts from Black Box will demo solutions for conference rooms and education, digital signage, and control rooms.

Radian Flex™ Software-Based Video Wall Processing Platform

Radian Flex™ is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers the future-proof flexibility and scalability essential in digital signage, corporate, education, and mission-critical visualization applications. The intuitive software from Black Box makes it easy to display high-quality content from multiple sources across multi-screen display walls in any imaginable configuration. Users simply add, move, resize, and change content on the Radian Flex interface, and those changes are reflected in real time on the target video wall, distributed visualisation system, or other display devices. Radian Flex supports an unlimited number of inputs and an unlimited number of screens and endpoints. Users can easily daisy-chain monitors to display hundreds of H.264 and VNC video streams across multiple screens. Integrated SmartFrame technology ensures perfect picture quality and automates optimal placement of content on screen with minimal setup. The platform's robust video engine supports 4K 60fps video up to an industry-leading resolution of more than one billion pixels, paving the way for future 8K resolutions.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/BlackBox-RadianFlex.png

Photo Caption: Radian Flex™ is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers future-proof flexibility and scalability.

Emerald™ Unified KVM-over-IP Platform

Developed and manufactured by Black Box, the Emerald™ KVM-over-IP product family provides the high degree of flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) extension and switching. At ISE 2019, Black Box will feature the Emerald 4K and Emerald SE (Standard Edition) transmitter-receiver pairs for connecting workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 km over single-mode fibre, or even further over IP. With more capabilities than other KVM solutions currently on the market, Emerald delivers superior value by lowering the cost of ownership and helping to preserve existing IT investments. The award-winning Emerald 4K delivers pixel-perfect HD or 4K video over an IP network, a proprietary direct connection, or both. It allows reliable extension and switching of video (DisplayPort or DVI), transparent USB 2.0, bidirectional analog audio and serial signals across any combination and number of physical and virtual servers. Emerald SE units give users an economical point of entry into KVM-over-IP and support a measured, cost-effective migration to enterprise KVM matrix switching through a simple license upgrade.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/BlackBox-Emerald_4KReceiver.png

Photo Caption: The Emerald product family provides a high degree of flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) extension and switching.

iCOMPEL™ Digital Signage Platform

At ISE 2019, Black Box will demonstrate how its iCOMPEL™ interactive digital signage platform with system-on-chip technology empowers users to build eye-catching signage, stream content from websites, and visualise timetables, events, and useful wayfinding or emergency messages. Users can easily play, upload, and share images, presentations, videos, and audio media files on any HDMI screen. The platform supports 4K Ultra HD/HD and simplifies creation and playout of HTML5-based content. To facilitate updates and system management, iCOMPEL allows for remote device management and configuration and provides on-screen diagnostics and error alerts.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/BlackBox-iCOMPELPlayer_front-rear.png

Photo Caption: iCOMPEL™ Digital Signage Platform

Coalesce™ PRO Wireless Presentation System

Black Box will feature Coalesce™ PRO at its ISE 2019 booth. The Coalesce system combines wireless displays, touchscreen-based content manipulation, and screen- sharing technologies to enable up to eight users to share and control any type of content from their own device, either tablet, laptop, or smartphone. Further enhancing real-time collaboration, the new Coalesce PRO wireless presentation system from Black Box features capabilities including video conferencing and user-friendly, enterprise-level deployment management. As always with Coalesce, the system's Connect-and-Go installation-free setup ensures team members can get to work quickly no matter where they are located.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/BlackBox-CoalescePRO.png

Photo Caption: Coalesce™ PRO Wireless Presentation System

Black Box Controllers and Management Systems

Throughout ISE 2019, Black Box will showcase its powerful and versatile solutions for system and room control, HDMI-over-IP distribution and display, and meeting room booking and management.

• The company's Control Bridge™ is a complete multisystem and room control system for conference rooms, control rooms, and building automation. Using a single touch panel to control KVM, AV, and other in-room devices, users can program room temperature, control video wall solutions, turn lights on and off remotely, or tap a preset configuration to get a room ready for a presentation with the touch of a button.

• The Black Box MediaCento™ IPX HDMI-over-IP distribution solution enables users to transmit up to 4K HDMI video over Ethernet to a virtually unlimited number of screens as far as the local network reaches. Deployed along with the MediaCento™ controller, the system becomes an IP-based matrix switch and video wall processor for up to 8 x 8 screens.

• The VideoPlex 4000 video wall controller from Black Box simplifies creation of eye-catching DP/HDMI video walls with an infinite number of monitors. The stand-alone video wall controller/scaler outputs high-resolution HDMI video (up to 4K) to four monitors per device. Because the controller supports daisy-chaining, non-rectangular screen arrangements, and any mix of monitor orientations, users can create a virtually unlimited multi-monitor canvas.

• The IN-SESSION™ meeting room booking system makes it easy to effectively manage the occupancy of boardrooms, conference rooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, classrooms, and any other meeting place. IN-SESSION™ integrates seamlessly with the existing email server and allows users to make instant reservations — and extend or cancel existing meetings — directly from its touch panel.

Company Overview:

Black Box (NASDAQ: BBOX) has been dedicated to connecting people and devices for more than 40 years. We are committed to helping clients manage complex signal management and distribution challenges in IT- and communication-systems. Black Box's audio/video systems visualize critical data and compelling content in production environments and enterprises of all sizes. Our award-winning products and extensive services connect you with your customers, your team and the world. Every day, our customers trust us to design, deploy and manage retail IoT solutions, healthcare and mission-critical control room infrastructures across commercial enterprise and governmental organizations. With a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide products, solutions, service and support where our customers need it.

More information is available on the Black Box website at https://www.blackbox.com and on Twitter @blackbox_ns.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc.

ISE 2019 Product Preview

Feb. 5-8

Black Box

Stand 10-P155

