Black Box Adds Austria's BellEquip to Its Partner Network

UTRECHT, Netherlands — Oct. 8, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of IT connectivity solutions, today announced that BellEquip has joined its channel partner program. Based in Zwettl, in the heart of the Waldviertel (Lower Austria), BellEquip will offer customers across Austria the entire Black Box product portfolio.

"With BellEquip, we are expanding the Black Box presence in Austria with a reliable, well-established partner that wants to grow its project business with the Black Box KVM, AV, and network products portfolio," said Frank Nölken, director of KVM business development, EMEA, at Black Box. "We can thus offer Black Box customers all the added advantages of a local Austrian supplier."

BellEquip is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions for the efficient and safe operation of electronic applications including KVM systems, video walls and digital signage, monitoring and power management, network technology, cable solutions, and — in cooperation with select partners — entire server-room concepts. With an extensive product range backed by state-of-the-art support from the BellEquip team, the company is dedicated to delivering solutions that address every customer requirement.

"We are very pleased about the partnership with Black Box and the trust placed in us," said BellEquip Founder and Managing Director Martin Hinterlehner. "With our sales and support team well-trained on Black Box solutions, as well as warehouse management offering optimized delivery times for the most requested Black Box products, we will be able to expand the Black Box business in the Austrian market."

While BellEquip serves as a convenient local contact inside Austria, customers also can continue to work directly with familiar contacts at Black Box. The company's tech support, sales, and customer service will continue to support customers in Austria with all of their commitment and skills.

Further details on Black Box and its full product portfolio are available at www.blackbox.de.

# # #

About Black Box

Black Box has been a world-leading provider of premier IT infrastructure solutions for more than 40 years. Today, the company continues to design and manufacture award-winning pro AV, KVM, cabling and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability and fail-safe security. Black Box solutions are used every day in government, education, commercial enterprises and any other organization that requires the utmost quality and performance from its IT infrastructure.

In addition to creating industry-leading products, Black Box demonstrates every day a complete commitment to providing its customers with the industry's best technical support and service. The award-winning dedicated support staff at Black Box works around the clock to ensure that customers' systems are always up and running optimally. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to the successful IT, communications and business operations of customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at https://www.blackbox.com and follow us on Twitter @blackbox_ns.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/191008BlackBox.docx

Follow Black Box:

Blog: https://www.blackbox.com/en-us/blog/technology

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-box/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackbox.ns

Twitter: https://twitter.com/blackbox_ns

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BlackBoxNS