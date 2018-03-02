Black Box at the 2018 NAB Show

2018 NAB Show Product Preview

Next-Generation InvisaPC™ Connects Users With Physical and Virtual Machines

At the 2018 NAB Show, Black Box will introduce the next generation of InvisaPC, allowing broadcast control rooms to reap all the benefits of virtualizing workflows in the cloud. The versatile system enables point-to-point KVM extension and a transition from small unmanaged matrices to enterprise-level managed matrix switching KVM systems. By virtualizing applications, networks can be scaled to an unlimited number of devices, improving service levels and overall system availability and enhancing protection against potential cyberattacks. The next generation of InvisaPC will feature faster switching times, while increasing the scalability and flexibility of the platform.



Supporting VMware and the PCoIP Protocol

With support for VMware virtual machines and connections over the PCoIP protocol, InvisaPC makes the migration to virtualization painless. Even if it isn't needed now, it will be eventually. InvisaPC enables scaling of access infinitely and gradually, as needed — across buildings and campuses using an existing network infrastructure, and even across cities over the Internet — with switching speeds of less than one-half second.



Harness the Power of Many for One — Or One Thousand

Black Box pioneered KVM technology in the early to mid-1990s and is still blazing new trails in the industry today. No one else offers as many choices for making KVM technology work for broadcast applications — with support for virtualization and enterprise-level systems. Black Box's demos will include:



• DKM proprietary, direct-connect KVM system

• InvisaPC™ for access to physical and cloud-based virtual servers over IP

• Access to VMware-based virtual machines

• Pixel-perfect video operation using various KVM systems

• The award-winning Boxilla KVM manager

• Freedom II KM Switch for easy switching by just moving a mouse between screens

• ControlBridge™ system for one-touch, multisystem control



Black Box is the trusted digital partner. With more than 40 years of experience connecting people and devices, we are dedicated to helping clients embrace the intelligent edge and enable their digital transformation. Our award winning products and service connect you with your customers, your team, and the world. Every day, our customers trust us to design, deploy, and manage their digital needs including retail IoT solutions, healthcare, and mission-critical control room infrastructures across commercial enterprises and governmental organizations. With a global presence of more than 3,400 team members, we make digital transformation possible whether at one location or hundreds.



