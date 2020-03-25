Bitmovin launches its virtual NAB to showcase the future of video streaming

Bitmovin, a world leader in innovative cloud-based video streaming solutions, has announced its ‘Bitmovin Live: NAB Edition’ will take place between 13th - 24th April. The fully-fledged virtual experience will bring the action of NAB Show from Las Vegas to the cloud in the form of lab sessions, partner pop-ups and webinars. Attendees will also see live demos of Bitmovin’s innovative portfolio of solutions including Encoding, Player, and Analytics and learn how they are delivering cutting-edge online entertainment experiences to audiences around the world.

Product highlights from Bitmovin Live: NAB Edition will include the following:

For enhanced viewing experiences Bitmovin integrated Dolby Vision, the high dynamic range (HDR) 4k video format.

To reach viewers on the largest numbers of devices and platforms Bitmovin further strengthened its comprehensive coverage by adding support for Samsung Tizen (2016+), HiSense (2018+) and Panasonic (2018+). This brings the average coverage for streaming, playback, and audience measurement to over 90%.

For organizations that see the advantages of and employ data driven optimization Bitmovin added Industry Insights data benchmarking. These metrics provide industry benchmarks that empower operators to make sense of their data relative to similar businesses to drive insights and action.

Event highlights from Bitmovin Live: NAB Edition will include the following:

Live Founder Interviews: Taking place on April 16th, there will be two live interview sessions held with Bitmovin’s founders Stefan Lederer and Chris Mueller. The interviews will be conducted in both English and German, in which they will cover key industry topics such as latency and multi-codecs, as well as Bitmovin’s strategy for the coming year. You can register here to attend the interviews.

Multilingual live demos: Between April 17th - 23rd, Bitmovin solutions experts will be offering ongoing-interactive live demo sessions for its entire product portfolio. Demos will be available in English, Spanish, French and Italian. You can register here to book onto a live demo.

Virtual Learning Lab: A ‘pre-NAB’ experience session focusing on Video Encoding will be hosted the week before as a replacement for its Bangalore live experience, and will be hosted at Indian local times. During ‘Bitmovin Live: NAB Edition’, a beginner session (Introduction to Video Developing) will be hosted, with the potential to also add more experienced courses. Click here to register for the virtual learning lab.

Partner pop-ups: Bitmovin has three confirmed partner pop-ups to show its collaboration with major industry players:

BuyDRM - April 20th: Content Protection Systems Integrator & License provider

Irdeto - April 21st: Content Protection Solutions

Yospace - April 22nd: Server-Side Ad Insertion Solutions provider

“Our virtual NAB is an opportunity for the global online video community to continue enjoying the events we host at trade shows in an online format so they can remain up-to-date with the latest technological advancements,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO at Bitmovin, “We’ll be providing attendees with an environment to engage with industry experts and enhance their technical skills, which will be supported by Bitmovin’s technology to maximise the immersiveness of every session. We are looking forward to interacting with our industry friends and continuing the discussion of the future of video delivery.”