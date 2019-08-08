BITMAX at IBC 2019

LA, London and Amsterdam, August 8, 2019:Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, will be at IBC 2019 showcasing its Maestro content orchestration system. They will be meeting with content owners, distribution partners and technology suppliers in the IABM lounge in Hall 4, Level 2.

The Maestro content orchestration system was launched at NAB earlier this year, and since then has been used by a number of content owners and platforms including Here Media, Distribution Solutionsand High Octane Pictures.

Maestro is a symphony of tools and services, not just software, providing a seamless

process for licensing and selling content across platforms such as iTunes, Prime, Netflix and Vudu. Content owners and distribution partners are able to:

· Plan and execute monetisation strategies across all OTT platforms including transactional view based SVOD to ad-supported AVOD

· Log in and initiate order and track assets across the supply chain

· Create Avails

· Customise and auto ingest asset package elements

· Confirm carriage confirmation

· Process royalties

· Eliminates redundant forms

With 24 hour customer service, content owners around the world are able to plan and execute distribution to a variety of OTT platforms.

Jim Riley, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, Bitmax, said: “We’ve had a great response from content owners and platform partners to our Maestro orchestration system since launching it in April. The service provides a total monetization approach to managing and delivering content in the complex worlds of AVOD, SVOD and TVOD. We’re excited to show the services to the European market at IBC.”

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing, with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over. The company is made up of professionals from all areas of the digital content supply chain who are skilled in new tech solutions and are committed to customer service excellence.

Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems. Their products and services are designed to help customers optimize today’s evolving business models including, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and Direct to consumer (DTC), at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers.

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

