BenQ Streamlines the Video Production Workflow at 2017 NAB Show

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- April 10, 2017 -- BenQ America Corp., an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its newest Creative Series monitors at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At booth SL9830, attendees will experience BenQ's Technicolor(R) Color-Certified PV270 video post-production and PV3200PT video editing monitors and learn how they can improve image visualization.



"Editing and post-production is becoming more and more nuanced, requiring more of attention to detail than ever before," said J.Y. Hu, vice president, business line management at BenQ America Corp. "At NAB, attendees will get a hands-on demonstration of the innovations we pack into our monitors to make their jobs of executing such fine-tuned details easier and more accurate without ever compromising on color performance."



BenQ's PV270 Technicolor Color-Certified monitor delivers accurate color from start to finish. The monitor's 99% Adobe(R) RGB coverage encompasses most of the colors producible for photography, whereas the 100% Rec. 709 coverage and the 96% DCI-P3 color gamut is crucial for video post-production work. Thus, the PV270 is ideal for post-production pros, as well as professional photographers that currently edit video, or for those thinking about moving into video. The display includes brightness uniformity, which offers a more authentic and consistent viewing experience. The 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution delivers the crisp picture quality expected for close reviews and detailed editing, and the spacious 27" widescreen view provides greater comfort and productivity. With a 14-bit 3D Look Up Table (LUT) and Delta-E value of less than or equal to 1.5, professionals can display the most accurate color mixture. It also improves the RGB color blending accuracy, resulting in impeccable color and grey tone reproduction.



The PV3200PT is BenQ's first monitor designed specifically with video post-production professionals in mind. This wide-angle, 32" IPS display features 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution to scrutinize images to the finest details. The PV3200PT's color gamut covers 100% Rec.709/sRGB and includes hardware calibration support via the Palette Master Element calibration software to adjust the monitor's color gamut, white point, color temperature and luminance. A Brightness Uniformity feature helps maintain the monitor's display performance and ensure even brightness throughout the canvas. With built-in 24P support, videos can be viewed with correct timing at their native cinematic frame rates. Other features include built-in 14-bit 3D LUT and a Delta-E value of less than or equal to 1.5 to deliver the highest color accuracy and the truest reproduction of original images. An optional software development kit is also available to allow studios or calibration software providers to be more involved in the setting of calibration customizations.



Centered on BenQ's commitment to offer purpose-built monitors for creative professionals, each of these displays adds incredible value with features that speed up the creative process and increase visual comfort through BenQ's leading Eye-Care technology.



During NAB, attendees can enter a drawing at booth SL9830 for a prize package that includes a PV3200PT monitor, coupled with X-Rite ColorChecker Passport Video, i1DislayPro and a one year Adobe Premiere subscription. The total value of the package is approximately $2,000.



Available now, the BenQ PV270 retails for $899 MSRP and the PV3200PT retails for $1,299. More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at www.BenQ.us.



About BenQ America Corp.

The BenQ digital lifestyle brand stands for "Bringing Enjoyment and Quality to Life," fusing lifestyle with technology, enjoyment with productivity and aesthetic design with purpose-built engineering. It is this mantra that has made BenQ the No. 1-selling projector brand powered by TI DLP(R) technology in The Americas(1). BenQ America Corp. offers an extensive line of visual display and presentation solutions that incorporate the very latest technologies. The company delivers a broad range of Colorific(TM)projectors, ZOWIE eSports gear and monitors, interactive large-format displays, mobile audio products, cloud consumer products and lifestyle lighting for any application and market -- education, home, gaming, enterprise, government, house of worship, digital signage, A/V and IT -- with cutting-edge models that lead the industry in performance, reliability, environmental sustainability and aesthetics. Whether it's interactive digital whiteboards for classrooms, full HD 3D projectors for home theaters, short-throw projectors for boardrooms, interactive flat-panel displays for digital signage or LED backlight monitors for professional gaming, BenQ continues to defy the limits of digital displays. The company's products are available across North America through leading value-added distributors, resellers and retailers. More information is available at www.BenQ.us.



(1) Based upon 1H2016 data from the Quarterly Projector Shipment and Forecast Report from PMA Research



About BenQ Corporation

Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment and Quality to Life," BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today -- lifestyle, business, healthcare and education -- with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightful, broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters.



About BenQ Group

The BenQ Group is a $22+ billion powerhouse comprised of nearly 20 independent companies operating in over 30 countries across numerous industries with a combined workforce of over 100,000 employees. Each Group member is a recognized leader in its own field, contributing to the BenQ Group's vast resources, broad R&D and distinct strategic strengths. By leveraging each company's vertical specialization to create true scale across horizontal markets, the BenQ Group controls a highly efficient value chain with the unrivaled ability to deliver critical components and world-class solutions in the following industries: TFT-LCD, green energy, fine chemicals and advanced materials, lighting, IC design, precision components, system integration, branded business and service. The Group is committed to profitable and sustainable businesses that share its long-standing vision of Bringing Enjoyment and Quality to Life. The BenQ Group companies are: BenQ Corporation, AU Optronics Corporation (world's top manufacturer of large-size TFT-LCD panels), Qisda Corporation, Darfon Electronics Corporation, BenQ ESCO Corp., BenQ Materials Corp., BenQ Guru Corp., BenQ Medical Center, BenQ Medical Technology Corp., BenQ AB DentCare Corp., Daxin Materials Corp., Dazzo Technology Corp., Forhouse Corp., Lextar Electronics Corp., LILY Medical Corp. and Raydium Semiconductor Corp.



