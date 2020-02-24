BeckTV at the 2020 NAB Show:

BeckTV has implemented innovative technology for nearly every type of installation, including broadcast and network television stations, cable and satellite facilities, network operations centers, sports and mobile trucks, professional and university stadium venues, and houses of worship. With this unparalleled experience, BeckTV engineers will be on hand throughout the 2020 NAB Show to review the newest technology and trends along with best practices in system design and integration.

BeckTV will highlight its comprehensive services and ability to provide clients with a one-stop shop for all design and integration services for nearly any budget. BeckTV offers complete space planning, design, engineering, purchasing, and integration services, and leverages extensive in-house metal, composite, and wood fabrication capabilities to create truly customized, client-based solutions.

Visitors to the BeckTV booth (SL5905) will also have the opportunity to discuss a variety of considerations for today's design builds, including capital expenditure versus operational expenditure, cloud-based workflows, at-home remote production, and more, along with the broad range of approaches broadcasters can take when it comes to facility updates and greenfield projects.

Company Quote:

"We know that a project's success depends heavily on the team behind it, and evaluating potential partners and vendors is not an easy task. Our expert engineering team will be at NAB and ready to discuss the challenges of selecting the right infrastructure and technology for your facility, particularly when it comes to delivering diverse content across multiple platforms and in multiple formats. BeckTV's proven excellence in both design and fabrication — as well as execution, delivery, and support — is unmatched in the industry. We ensure that our customers are able to deliver the highest quality broadcast and live sports productions in the most efficient and economical way possible."

— Fred Beck, President, BeckTV

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BeckTV/BeckTV_FredBeck.jpg

Photo Caption: Fred Beck, President of BeckTV

Company Overview:

BeckTV is one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, BeckTV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application, from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues, to educational institutions and houses of worship, BeckTV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time and on budget. The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, and Austin, as well as an engineering office in Washington, D.C. More information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

