BeckTV Assists KSE Media Ventures With Seamless Transition of Outdoor Channel to Denver-Area Origination Facility

Operations for Newly Acquired Channel Are Moved From Temecula, California, to KSE Media Ventures NOC Without Disrupting On-Air Signal or Viewer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas -- Sept. 23, 2014 -- BeckTV, one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators, has provided design and integration services for a network operations center (NOC) expansion that enabled KSE Media Ventures to move operations for the Outdoor Channel, acquired by the company in 2013, to the KSE Media Ventures NOC in Centennial, Colorado. Completed on budget and within just three months, the project supported a seamless transition of the popular channel from Temecula, California, to its new home without any disruption to viewers' experience of programming, promos, and advertising.

"We've enjoyed a long relationship with BeckTV, and all the time we've spent working together is evident in the company's understanding of our history, our philosophy, and our forward direction," said Dave Zur, senior vice president of operations and engineering for KSE Media Ventures, as well as general manager of the KSE Media Ventures NOC. "We're always in the midst of a pro season and are busy running our day-to-day operations, so it's great that we can have BeckTV take on critical projects on our behalf. BeckTV was right on the money with design and implementation for this Outdoor Channel relocation, and the company worked smoothly with all our vendors -- Cisco and Intelsat, among others -- to keep our signals on air and our avid viewers and affiliates happy."

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment, and management groups. As owners and operators of Pepsi Center, the Paramount Theatre, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, the Denver Nuggets (NBA), the Colorado Avalanche (NHL), the Colorado Mammoth (NLL), and the Colorado Rapids (MLS), KSE's sports and entertainment assets are second to none. KSE Media Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of KSE, is the broadcast television and radio arm for the company. Prior to the relocation of the Outdoor Channel, the KSE NOC in Centennial was already home to Altitude Sports, a Denver-based regional sports television network; the World Fishing Network; and Comcast Sportsnet Houston.

In moving the Outdoor Channel, which reached nearly 40 million homes from its broadcast site in Temecula, the primary challenge was to keep the signal in the sky during the entire transition, and this required a massive transfer of program and promo content from one facility to the other. The project addressed not only the satellite signal, but also content delivery, workflow, and the media processes behind it -- all as the channel headed into a new quarter of programming. BeckTV helped KSE Media Ventures to build a fourth network channel air stream -- effectively an air path and ancillary support services -- with a brand-new master control room, file transfer system, and playout servers. BeckTV engineered the solution to meet the media company's immediate needs and to be certain that it would offer flexibility in the future.

"If you do it right with a little bit of vision, you can identify new projects and opportunities -- such as the acquisition and launch of the Outdoor Channel -- that take advantage of existing infrastructure investment to enable smart, strategic growth," said Matthew Hutchings, executive vice president and chief operating officer at KSE. "For us, BeckTV is a key part of this story, as the company's insight and industry knowledge help us to see where the industry is going and to make decisions today that yield tremendous cost savings down the road. When you're working in this business, BeckTV is a great company to have on your side."

"KSE is a forward-looking company with a great deal of momentum, and the incredible growth of KSE Media Ventures makes our work with the company interesting and satisfying," said John FitzRandolph, vice president of engineering at BeckTV, Denver. "Dave and Matt are always looking ahead, finding new ways to better serve the interests of KSE Media Ventures' clients, as well as the millions of viewers who tune in to the company's expanding array of programs and networks. We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship as they continue to develop different areas of their business, service offerings, and technical operations."

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Owners and operators of Pepsi Center, the Paramount Theatre, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Mammoth (NLL) and Colorado Rapids (MLS). Additional properties under the KSE umbrella are television properties, including Altitude Sports & Entertainment, Outdoor Channel, 50% interest in WFN: World Fishing Network, plus Altitude Authentics, the company's official retail provider, and Altitude Tickets, the official ticketing provider for KSE teams and venues.

About KSE Media Ventures

KSE Media Ventures, LLC. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and is the corporate management entity for all of KSE's Media interests, which include Altitude Sports & Entertainment television and radio, a 50% interest in World Fishing Network and The Outdoor Channel.

About BeckTV

BeckTV (formerly Beck Associates) is one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, BeckTV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues to educational institutions and houses of worship, BeckTV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time and on budget. The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, and Austin, Texas. More information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

Photo Caption: Outdoor Channel Facility in Centennial, Colorado