BeckTV Adds Further Depth and Resources to Its Engineering Team With Three New Hires

Matt Weiss, Nik Kumar, and Paul Nijak Bring Senior Engineering and Leadership Experience to New Roles With BeckTV

AUSTIN, Texas — Sept. 27, 2018 — BeckTV, one of the United States’ premier broadcast systems integrators, has significantly extended its engineering resources through three new appointments. Matt Weiss has joined the company as senior engineer and vice president, Eastern region, while Nik Kumar and Paul Nijak have joined the company as senior engineers.

“Matt is a well-known and highly respected professional within the broadcast industry,” said Fred Beck, principal and senior systems engineer at BeckTV. “His numerous contacts across the East Coast bring BeckTV exciting opportunities, and his engineering background allows him to serve as the knowledgeable client interface that customers should expect from an engineering-based firm like BeckTV.”

Weiss has more than 27 years of experience in the broadcast television and A/V industries. He has held a wide range of management and technical positions with responsibility over program and business development, project management, new technology investigation and implementation, system design and execution, scheduling, vendor relations, and workforce management.

Most recently, as associate director of engineering and partner at CEI, Weiss oversaw project framing and scaling, proposal development, and new business initiatives. In addition to leading and authoring complete facility technical studies focusing on optimizing operational workflows, Weiss also identified the scope of work for many high-profile projects, created business processes for their execution, and provided technical design direction for design and implementation teams. Weiss earlier was an operations engineer and video tape engineer for NBC News in Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, North Carolina; and New York City. He was the coordinating engineer for NBC News during the 1996 Winter Games and both the 1996 Republican and Democratic national conventions.

Like Weiss, Nik Kumar joins BeckTV having most recently served in a senior engineering role at CEI. As senior managing engineer and project manager at CEI, he oversaw production of professional designs and systems engineering documents from project inception to final client acceptance and also managed the team of project engineers throughout on-site systems testing and commissioning phases. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from George Mason University and his master’s degree in engineering management from Ohio University.

“Nik is an elite broadcast engineering talent who has been involved in broadcast system integration for more than a dozen years. He has leveraged advanced degrees in engineering along with proven leadership skills to become an excellent analytical problem solver and superb project leader” said Brendan Cline, director of engineering at BeckTV. “Paul Nijak also has a strong record as an engineering talent. He has made an excellent reputation for himself as a sports and mobile engineering professional, and he has an intuitive understanding of the operational aspects of systems integration and project management. We’re pleased to welcome both Nik and Paul to BeckTV.”

Paul Nijak comes to BeckTV from national mobile production truck company IMS Productions, where he was director of engineering. While with IMS, Nijak oversaw the design, build, and operation of the company’s state-of-the-art HD and 4K mobile production units and support vehicles, which have been deployed for Hollywood award shows, prime time television, and popular sports broadcasts including NCAA, NBA, NFL, MLB, and IndyCar events.

Kumar and Nijak both report to Cline and are responsible for system design, installation, project management, and on-site installation supervision. Weiss and Kumar are establishing an engineering office in Washington, D.C., while Nijak is based in Austin, Texas.

About BeckTV

BeckTV is one of the United States’ premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, BeckTV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues to educational institutions and houses of worship, BeckTV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time, and on budget. The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, Austin, as well as an engineering office in Washington, D.C. More information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

