Beachfront Announces New Head of Demand David Clutter

NEW YORK -- October 31, 2019 -- Beachfront, a video ad management platform at the convergence of digital and TV, announced today the hire of David Clutter to serve as the company’s first-ever Head of Demand. Clutter will lead Beachfront’s growing advertiser-facing business, which is focusing on delivering better demand-side transparency to brands, agencies and DSPs.

As AdExchanger recently reported, brands such as P&G, L’Oréal, T-Mobile and Bayer -- and agencies including Havas and IPG’s Magna Global -- are all requesting more granular reporting into their programmatic ad buys. These sophisticated marketers, who are either leading in-housing efforts or transforming agency practices, are developing more advanced technology stacks themselves as programmatic buying continues to mature.

“Brand marketers are demanding log-level data about the bids they've won and lost, and these demands are coming from brands like Bayer who have embraced in-housing,” said Clutter. “As TV and OTT ad buying converge, Beachfront is really on the bleeding edge of innovation in terms of enabling programmatic buying across all video formats, so it makes sense we’d extend our product and personnel focus to fully supporting the key stakeholders on the demand-side.”

Clutter spent the past several years at PlaceIQ serving as VP of national strategic agency and programmatic partnerships. In his new role, Clutter will spearhead Beachfront’s business development efforts with DTC brands, media buyers, DSPs and agencies.

“As we aim to solve the biggest problems in premium video advertising, it became clear we needed to better address the needs of the demand-side,” said Beachfront CEO Chris Maccaro. “David Clutter immediately bolsters our advertiser-side relationships as we aim to develop custom technologies for advertisers to enjoy better transparency their cross-platform video advertising efforts.”

As one of the final remaining independent supply-side technologies in market, Beachfront has an opportunity to become the in-housing technology between brands and video ad inventory everywhere.

Earlier this year, Beachfront brought another first to market when it launched the industry’s only real-time technology solution to plug set-top-box TV inventory into the programmatic demand-side, intermingling traditional TV with digital inventory and making it real-time biddable.

About Beachfront

Beachfront is a video ad management platform for media and advertisers. At the convergence of digital video and traditional TV, we are the trusted source for transparent buying and selling of premium video inventory, and the only real-time solution for set-top-box VOD and OTT. The world’s largest media owners partner with us to build custom video advertising solutions so they can optimize yield and drive revenue across all screens. Similarly, global agencies and brands work with Beachfront to deploy premium video campaigns to maximize ROI. Learn more at www.beachfront.com.