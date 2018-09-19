BCCA Media Credit Seminar Scheduled for Thursday, October 25

The 2018 Media Credit Seminar will be held on Thursday, October 25, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

Organized by BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, and NMCP (National Media Credit Professionals), the full-day seminar focuses on important credit-related issues for media credit professionals, including those serving its magazine, newspaper, television, radio, cable, out-of-home, interactive and digital media segments.

Details on the seminar’s sessions and expert presenters will be released in the coming weeks. In addition to the formal sessions, the event serves as an opportunity for media credit professionals and executives from across the country to come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function.

“BCCA’s annual Media Credit Seminar in New York serves as an industry-specific resource for ensuring media credit professionals are ready to address upcoming challenges and opportunities to improve the financial performance of their businesses,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association.

Added Collins, “We are grateful to the BCCA Committee under the leadership of Edward Mockus, Director of Credit to Cash for Discovery, who also serves as the association’s representative on MFM’s Board of Directors, as well as to NMCP, for their guidance and assistance in developing a lineup of experts to address the most pressing matters facing our credit and collections professionals.”

Following the formal presentations, the seminar will close with a roundtable session moderated by Dee Stevenson, Credit & Collections Manager for Gray Television, and Linda Powell, Director of Credit & Collections for Altice Media Solutions.

More information about the BCCA Media Credit Seminar may be found online at: https://www.mediafinance.org/media-credit-seminar-ny.

