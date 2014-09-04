Bart Spriester to Head Harmonic's Video Product Management and Solutions Organization

Media Executive Has Remarkable Record of Building and Managing Top-Performing Technology Companies

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 2, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Bart Spriester as senior vice president, video products. In this role with Harmonic, Spriester will lead the company's Video Product Management and Solutions organization and the management of its extensive broadcast and multiscreen video processing, production, playout and delivery product portfolio.

"Bart joins Harmonic with a deep understanding of our markets, extensive customer relationships, and a strong track record of providing the vision and action necessary to increase competitiveness, boost market share, and drive profit growth," said Harmonic President and CEO Patrick Harshman. "Bart's history of building and managing top-performing technology organizations is remarkable, and I look forward to growing our video business under his leadership."

Prior to joining Harmonic, Spriester served as executive vice president and general manager, North America, and CTO for Encompass Digital Media, where he helped to lead the company's transformation into a global leader in provisioning of outsourced technical services to the media industry. He restructured the company's sales organization and improved its market competitiveness and customer support, as well as centralized and standardized business functions and systems.

Previously, Spriester served at Cisco Systems as vice president and general manager for Digital Media Networks, a business unit focused on global service providers and media companies. He also served as managing director of Cisco's EMEA Video Division and was named to the company's European Operating Committee where he was tasked with shaping the strategy and performance goals that fueled revenue growth in the region.

"Harmonic has navigated complex market transitions and successfully brought its VOS vision to life, and the company has enormous potential for further growth and profitability," said Spriester. "I look forward to working within the Harmonic team to help the company realize this potential and achieve even greater technical, operational, and business success."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated benefits of hiring Mr. Bart Spriester to head Harmonic's Video Product Management and Solutions organization. Our expectations and beliefs regarding Mr. Spriester, in this new role, may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that his leadership and management of our Video Product Management and Solutions organization, may not result in further growth and profitability, or that Mr. Spriester may not help the company achieve greater technical, operational or business success.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2013, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-BartSpriester.jpg