Bannister Lake's Chameleon Powers Real-Time Data for Global News OTT Channels

Integration at Global News Network Signifies Chameleon's Introduction Into the Canadian OTT News Market Providing Data Aggregation and Management for Five New Streaming Channels

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — April 16, 2020 — Bannister Lake announced today that its Chameleon real-time data management product is being used to support the Global Television Network's new OTT initiatives. Chameleon is used to control and customize a variety of news, weather, and financial data feeds as well as to manage advertising and promotional content. Global News has launched one national and four regional OTT streams providing viewers with live, 24/7 news and information.

Bannister Lake provided Global Television with a suite of software products, including its Chameleon Web Player, that renders national and localized ticker content for each channel. Also included is the Chameleon Branding Player that displays ads for each channel while generating as-run logs. The project represents revolutionary new approaches that are more efficient and cost-effective when rendering HTML5 graphics for overlay in streams. Instead of rendering graphics using traditional graphic engines, costing tens of thousands of dollars, rendering is performed by inexpensive Raspberry Pi 4 computers.

The Global Television Network is a long-time client of Bannister Lake and uses Chameleon in a wide variety of ways to extend its editorial and business reach. The product is used daily to control and populate data-driven graphics for local morning shows and as an aggregator and distributor of news content for the network's digital signage initiatives. Bannister Lake also provides Global with an industry-leading election solution that allows producers to track real-time results, make race calls, build graphic playlists, and distribute custom election data to any endpoint.

"Having Bannister Lake contribute to our OTT project just made sense," said Gerry Belec, national director, news technology and operations, Global News. "The Chameleon product has the flexibility and reliability we required to add real-time data to our streaming news channels."

Bannister Lake's Chameleon product is used extensively throughout the broadcast television market and is used by a handful of American OTT clients. The recent work with Global Television represents the company's first move into the Canadian streaming sector.

"We're always excited to work with Global and explore new ways our solutions can be used to reach Canadians," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "Moving into Canadian OTT represents an important new market opportunity as the media landscape continues to evolve."

Global Television's OTT news channels are available through the network's Global TV app and are currently available on Amazon Prime.

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual, information presentation applications, esports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

Photo Caption: Bannister Lake's Chameleon data aggregation solution powers real-time data for Global News OTT channels.

