Bannister Lake's Chameleon Data Management Solution Powers Hamilton, Ontario-Based Cable 14's New On-Air Look

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Sept. 17, 2019 — Bannister Lake announced today that Cable 14, serving Hamilton, Ontario and surrounding communities, has successfully implemented the company's Chameleon data management and aggregation solution to control and visualize data content on its broadcasts. Cable 14's mission is to showcase and promote the local area and to keep viewers informed of local news, sports, and events.

Bannister Lake contributed to Cable 14's important mission by developing and adding new data readers covering the Canadian University Football League and Ontario Hockey League. Bannister Lake also improved the channel's ability to manage and visualize Twitter-based content as well as local traffic cameras.

Chameleon's automation features played a key role in simplifying and streamlining the management of data feeds to help ensure content was continuously refreshed and that stale content automatically expired. Chameleon's integration with Cable 14's traffic system now allows the station to provide automated "Coming Up Next" snipes and billboards to promote upcoming programming.

"The Cable 14 implementation underlines our unique abilities to not only develop and read a wide variety of data feeds, but to also allow our clients to take full advantage of automation to optimize those feeds to meet their editorial objectives," said Danny Ljubisic, director of business development and project management, Bannister Lake. "We were able to deliver this solution to Cable 14 in record time and ensure that their launch was successful."

Cable 14's new on-air presentation integrates social media and other local news sources to deliver compelling, hyper-local information that can only be found on its broadcasts. It also includes up-to-date sports scores and schedules from both local and professional sports teams and leagues.

"As we kick off our 50th broadcast season, Cable 14 continues to evolve and deliver to cable television subscribers the best local content available on television and online," said Bill Custers, senior manager, broadcast for Cable 14. "Cable 14 has been, is, and always will be, about Hamilton. This innovative, fresh look, facilitated by the Bannister Lake team, enables us to continue to exceed the expectations of our viewers every single hour."

Bannister Lake's Chameleon data management and aggregation solution is used by broadcasters, signage operators, and event producers to control and display a wide variety of diverse data feeds including news, sports, elections, financial, and wagering content.

