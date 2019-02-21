Bannister Lake to Highlight New Feature Set and NDI Version of Chameleon Data Aggregation and Graphic Management Solution at 2019 NAB Show

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Feb. 20, 2019 — Bannister Lake's industry-leading data and graphics management solution, Chameleon, will be in the spotlight at the 2019 NAB Show with a focus on the product's new election, sponsorship, and security functionality.

As broadcasters start planning for the 2020 presidential election, Chameleon boasts improvements to its election race modules, providing producers with more options to ingest and manage result data feeds, referendums, propositions, and acclaimed candidates.

The latest release highlights Chameleon's ability to drive online, mobile, and social media election experiences by feeding data to web widgets and automatically sending out tweets based on Chameleon data conditions. These exciting features allow producers to utilize Chameleon data to visualize election results interactively, presenting innovative new storytelling possibilities.

A new and improved sponsor module tracks and connects campaigns to specific sponsors, making as-run logging clearer and better defined. Chameleon also includes enhanced security features aligned with NIST guidelines with improved password protection.

Bannister Lake has also focused a great deal of attention on social media, enhancing Chameleon's Twitter search capabilities and improving the product's media module, introducing bins for organizing content and the enablement of multifile uploads.

Product demonstrations will feature projects focused on Bannister Lake's recent work in elections, eSports, and event signage.

At NAB, Bannister Lake will also be introducing a new version of its Chameleon NDI player, providing NDI users with the ability to fully manage and visualize live data feeds. NDI users will be able to integrate, moderate, and customize multiple live data feeds into graphic templates and provide their audiences with real-time news, weather, sports, social media, financial, and customized data.

As part of NAB's Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC), Al Savoie, Bannister Lake's creative and technical director, will be presenting his co-authored whitepaper "New Methodologies in Real-Time Data Aggregation and Management for Broadcast Presentation and Distribution." The interactive session will explore Bannister Lake's unique approach to data aggregation and feature production examples from both broadcast and eSports. Savoie's presentation takes place on April 10 at 4 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center room N260.

In addition, NAB attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Bannister Lake's Zeus media storage and playout solution. Perfect for image- and clip-intensive production environments, Zeus provides producers with easy and immediate access to content. It is an ideal solution for home shopping channels, entertainment programs, news, sports productions, and any situation where high volume, quick turnaround, and unpredictability of clip and image requirements must be carefully managed. With minimum custom development, Zeus can be fully integrated with popular MAM systems, providing broadcasters with access to vast libraries of clip and image content.

For more information about Chameleon and other Bannister Lake solutions at NAB, please visit www.bannisterlake.com. Be sure to visit Bannister Lake at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth SL5616.

