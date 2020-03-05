Bannister Lake Introduces Major Enhancements to Its Chameleon Election Module for the 2020 Election Cycle

New Features and Capabilities Allow Media Organizations of Any Size, On Any Platform, to Expertly Cover Elections Using Real-Time Data and Graphics

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — March 5, 2020 — Bannister Lake announced today that its industry-leading data aggregation and management product, Chameleon, will now include additional election-specific capabilities. The new enhancements will allow broadcasters, station groups, streaming news services, and online media companies to launch election coverage with full editorial, data, and graphics support. Sophisticated election systems have historically been custom built by network news departments and are out of reach for many media companies. Bannister Lake's Chameleon election solution provides any media outlet with the ability to professionally cover elections and ingest automated AP Elections or Decision Desk HQ data or enter results manually.

The new election module features customizable race tracking and filtering functionality, allowing producers to focus on specific races of interest. Editorial teams can use Chameleon to follow races based on star candidates, close results, geography, or other criteria. Producers can also create pre-built collections of races to have them readily available for air. As a web-based system, Chameleon can support an unlimited number of users, allowing producers and reporting teams to have access to results and functionality from anywhere.

Within the election module, producers can quickly create graphic playlists populated with real-time results based on the races they are following and display them immediately. Chameleon also allows production teams to add candidate headshots, customize the UI to zero-in on specific races or groups of races, and switch to manual results should the data feeds be interrupted.

"Elections are all about getting results on air quickly and accurately," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "The new Chameleon election module will ensure that any broadcaster or media company can win over audiences, on any platform, with great data-driven graphics and analysis."

In addition to managing graphics for broadcast, election producers can leverage Chameleon's API to distribute results data to a wide variety of graphic engines including NDI, SDI, and HTML 5. Subsets of data can be strategically distributed to on-set touchscreens, augmented reality systems, web widgets, or mobile applications. This important feature allows clients to extend election coverage to social media, websites, and interactive applications.

