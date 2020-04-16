AXS TV-Produced Broadcast of Willie Nelson's 'At Home With Farm Aid' Helps Raise over $500,000 for Family Farmers Impacted by the Effects of the Coronavirus

AXS TV, the premier television network and digital media company for music programming, was proud to partner with Farm Aid to produce and broadcast the special virtual benefit concert event At Home With Farm Aid. The concert, which originally aired on Saturday, April 11, raised over $500,000 for family farmers impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hour-long event was hosted by Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah. The trio was joined remotely by fellow music legends and Farm Aid board members John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews, who each put their talents on full display for an intimate performance to inform viewers of what family farmers are facing in the face of the coronavirus, and empower them to do what they can to strengthen farmers and our food system, upon which we all depend. The evening’s many highlights included Nelson and his sons performing his signature hit “On The Road Again” and “I Thought About You, Lord;” Dave Matthews covering Nelson’s “Ain’t It Funny How Time Slips Away,” as well as the fan-favorite “Satellite,” and his new song “Windows;” John Mellencamp performing “Jack And Diane” and “Rain On The Scarecrow;” and Neil Young performing “Vampire Blues” and “Helpless."

The money raised during this unforgettable evening is already helping Farm Aid invest in farmer-led solutions to the COVID-19 crisis; making emergency grants to farmers and ranchers in need; creating comprehensive resources for farmers; connecting farmers to legal, financial, and mental health support resources; supporting local, state, and national farm organizations; and advocating for COVID-19 recovery funds and resources from the federal government for short-term relief and long-term resilience. To make a donation to Farm Aid, please visit www.farmaid.org/donate.

At Home With Farm Aid is the latest entry in AXS TV’s new “@Home And Social” initiative—an ongoing series giving artists a platform to broadcast live performances from their homes and studios directly to their fans, with proceeds supporting those in need as a result of the coronavirus.

“So many industries have been deeply affected as a result of the coronavirus, and we have made it our mission to help them,” said Sarah Weidman, Head Of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “AXS TV was honored to join forces with Farm Aid to broadcast and produce At Home With Farm Aid, raising much-needed funds and awareness for family farmers who provide such a vital resource not just to the United States, but to the world.”