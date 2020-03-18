AXS TV's Popular Countdown Series 'The Top Ten Revealed' Returns for Season Three Sunday, April 19 at 8pE/5pP with the Best 'Rock' Song Titles From Def Leppard, Scorpions and More

Find out which beloved songs and artists make the list as AXS TV’s popular music countdown series The Top Ten Revealed returns for season three, premiering Sunday, April 19 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the best Rockin’ ROCK Songs, highlighting tracks from Def Leppard, Scorpions, Twisted Sister and more. Host and executive producer Katie Daryl welcomes a star-studded panel of music legends and rock experts to the 12 episode season, including newcomers Mark McGrath, Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips and Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin.

Returning guests include legendary metal vocalist Sebastian Bach, the First Lady of Rock Lita Ford, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, GRAMMY© award winning musician and beloved TV personality Randy Jackson, blues rocker Rick Derringer, former lead guitarist of the Eagles Don Felder, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, poison percussionist Rikki Rockett, original Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler and more.

This season’s categories include Epic Songs of ’74 (April 26) like “Killer Queen” and “The Joker;” Rockin’ Siblings (May 3) such as Eddie & Alex Van Halen and Ann & Nancy Wilson; 80s Break Up Songs (May 10) featuring the sounds of Whitesnake and Bon Jovi; Epic Songs of ‘69 (May 17) headlined by hits including “Sweet Caroline” and “Everyday People;” plus, find out why hit singles like the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” never reached the top of the chart in Songs Stuck at #2 (May 31).

The schedule continues with the Soul Songs of the 60s (June 7) highlighting Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye; the best Yacht Rock (June 14) songs featuring Christopher Cross, Chicago and more; the return of MORE Hits That Were Covers (June 21); 70s Folk Songs (June 28) with Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell; Van Halen and Tina Turner round out the Epic Songs of ‘84 (July 12); and songs from Heart, Ozzy Osbourne, Cypress Hill and more fill the top ten Going Crazy Songs (July 19).

“With the new additions of Mark McGrath, Carnie Wilson and Wes Scantlin, we’ve infused a fresh kick of 90s flavor to our incredible roster of music experts for the third season of The Top Ten Revealed,” said Daryl. “When it comes to ‘Top Ten’ lists, everyone has an opinion, so get ready for more hot takes, behind-the-scenes stories and surprising facts.”

The Top Ten Revealed Season 3 Schedule