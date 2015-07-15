Axon Showcases UHD, Control & Monitoring and AVB For Production Environments at IBC 2015

Axon Digital Design, leading supplier of broadcast infrastructure solutions, returns to IBC this September to showcase its latest 4K products and highlight the success of Cerebrum, its broadcast control and monitoring software (Stand 10.A21/B21).

With IP and the next generation of standards a critical industry focus, Axon will also use the event to discuss its work in S2022 and deliver a proof of concept to demonstrate an Ethernet AVB backbone working effectively in a production environment.

Cerebrum controls summer of sport

Axon will showcase Cerebrum, its customizable control and monitoring system, which is fast becoming the control solution for choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Cerebrum's advanced functionality and broad range of features simplifies multi device monitoring and control onto one easy-to-use interface. It supports a wide range of devices from different manufacturers – including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multiviewers and waveform monitors – using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols.

At IBC, the Axon team will highlight recent installs such as News UK’s broadcast facilities in London and Metro TV, Indonesia’s first 24-hour news channel, and show how Cerebrum is supporting mobile production for this summer’s major sporting events. These include The Open golf, The US Open tennis at Flushing Meadows and Timeline’s 4K production of BT Sports UEFA Champions League coverage.

Axon boosts 4K productions

Axon’s Synapse signal processing product line now offers a range of 4K products, which will be on show at IBC. These include a 4K up, a down converter, a distribution amplifier and two production ‘Tool Boxes’. Both production Tool Boxes (U4T100 & U4T140) will ease the challenges of a 4-wire production setup by carrying Vanc and Hanc data such as timecode and embedded audio. The U4T140 also provides a Dolby E encoder and decoder. These products are integral to Timeline TV’s new OB - the first purpose built Ultra HD 4K unit in Europe. The OB will provide content for BT Sports’ UHD channel, which launches in August.

Proving AVB: the future of production

As part of its collaboration with industry bodies such as the EBU, SMPTE and IEEE to develop the next generation of standards, Axon will update visitors on its on-going work on S2022 and deliver a proof of concept to demonstrate an Ethernet AVB backbone working effectively in a production environment. The Axon team will show how AVB provides an inherently stable, 100% open and self-managing infrastructure for dynamic productions and will encourage both customers and manufacturers to join them in an open discussion on how this could shape production workflows in the future.

European debut: SMART DVB

Axon will also demonstrate SMART DVB, its platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting. Launched earlier this year, SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, the SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level. Visitors to Axon’s stand at IBC will see how leading organizations such as Arqiva, M7, ASTRA, NPO/BVN are already successfully using SMART to monitor and analyse the quality of their DVB operations and boost performance.

-ends-

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.

For more information, please contact:

Axon Digital Design

Margot Timmermans / Geert-Jan Gussen

Email: press@axon.tv