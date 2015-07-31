Axon Showcases Control & Monitoring, Transport Stream Monitoring and Master Control at SET 2015

Axon Digital Design, leading supplier of broadcast infrastructure solutions, returns to SET, 25-27th August at Expo Center Norte in São Paulo on the stands of its channel partners, LineUp and Libor. Axon will highlight the success of Cerebrum, its broadcast control and monitoring software and showcase SMART DVB (transport stream monitoring) and SynMC (Synapse based master control products).

Cerebrum controls summer of sport

Axon will showcase Cerebrum, its customizable control and monitoring system, which is fast becoming the control solution for choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Cerebrum's advanced functionality and broad range of features simplifies multi device monitoring and control onto one easy-to-use interface. It supports a wide range of devices from different manufacturers – including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multi-viewers and waveform monitors – using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols.

Since its launch last year, broadcasters across the world are realizing the benefits Cerebrum can bring to their productions, with organisations such as MBC, VRT, YLE, Sichuan TV and NHK using Cerebrum to control their operations. Recent deployments include Indonesia's 24-hour news channel Metro TV and News UK, where the system has been installed in its new state-of-the-art broadcast facilities in London.,

Cerebrum is also proving to be a real success in mobile production, supporting a number of this summer’s major sporting events including The Open golf, The US Open tennis at Flushing Meadows and Timeline’s 4K production of BT Sports UEFA Champions League coverage. Providing smoother control over elements such as tally, UMD and cameras and enabling tasks that previously took hours to complete to now be achieved in minutes, Cerebrum is being adopted as the nerve centre for many OB productions.

SMART DVB

Axon will demonstrate SMART DVB, its platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting. Launched earlier this year, SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, the SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level. Visitors to SET will see how leading organizations such as Arqiva, M7, ASTRA, NPO/BVN are already successfully using SMART to monitor and analyse the quality of their DVB operations and boost performance.

SynMC

Also on show at SET is the SynMC modular master control engine, part of the Axon’s Synapse signal processing product line. SynMC allows you to take complete control of your automation and transmission hardware and software panels. SynMC units have been recently installed at Mexico’s Universidad Autonoma de Durango and South African broadcaster e.tv.

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.