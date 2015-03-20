Axon showcases 4K & Ethernet infrastructure solutions at NAB 2015

Axon Digital Design, leading supplier of signal processing, compliance recording and monitoring & control software, will showcase its latest 4K and Ethernet infrastructure solutions at this year's NAB (booth SU5405).

Ethernet infrastructure powers demo stations

In 2013 Axon unveiled a solution to transport live video over Ethernet, which evolved into Axon’s award-winning Neuron networked live media production system. At this year’s NAB, Axon will showcase the further developments in this field and prove the flexibility and interoperability of Ethernet AVB infrastructure by feeding all product demonstrations on the booth over fiber cable. Demonstrations will include Synapse 4K signal processing, combined SynMC Master control and SynLive live production mixing, as well as the TRACS compliance recording and SMART transport stream monitoring. In addition, the team will demonstrate Neuron’s interoperability with third party products. The switch that provides the routing of all these signals will be visible on the booth.

NEW: Axon gives 4K production a boost

The recent requirements for 4K broadcast and content have led to an increased request for 4K capable signal processing equipment. Axon Synapse signal processing product line already offers a 4K up and down converter. At this NAB, Axon will launch three new 4K capable products: a distribution amplifier and two production ‘Tool Boxes’. Both production Tool Boxes (U4T100 & U4T140) will ease the challenges of a 4-wire production setup by carrying Vanc and Hanc data such as timecode and embedded audio. The U4T140 also provides a Dolby E encoder and decoder.

